Austal Vietnam delivers first steel-and-aluminium ship to Degage

Austal Vietnam has delivered its first steel-and-aluminium vessel, the 71-metre RoPax cargo ship Dory 2, to French Polynesia’s Degage Group, according to Austal.

The handover ceremony took place at Austal’s Vung Tau shipyard on 15 June 2026 after the vessel completed comprehensive sea trials.

Dory 2 was designed by Austal Australia, started construction in 2024 and was launched in March 2026. The vessel has a steel monohull and aluminium superstructure, expanding Austal Vietnam’s work beyond aluminium construction and into multi-material shipbuilding.

The ship is the seventh Austal vessel delivered to Degage Group since 2003 and follows the 66-metre Apetahi Express, which was handed over in 2023.

Degage Group owner and managing director Eugene Degage said Dory 2 was a welcome addition to the company’s fleet.

Dory 2 is built for service between Papeete and the Palliser Islands in French Polynesia. It can carry up to 140 seated passengers and 17 crew, has a cruising speed of 12 knots and a range of 1,000 nautical miles. The vessel has a 494-square-metre cargo deck for containers, palletised freight and vehicles, with a load capacity of 1,400 tonnes.

Austal Vietnam is Austal’s shipbuilding operation in Vung Tau, Vietnam.