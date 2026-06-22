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2026 June 22   13:22

shipbuilding

Azerbaijan hands over 7,875-dwt tanker to Turkmenistan

Azerbaijan has handed over the 7,875-dwt oil tanker Dostlug to Turkmenistan, with President Ilham Aliyev and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov taking part in an online presentation ceremony, according to Azerbaijan’s presidential administration.  

The 141-metre tanker was built at Baku Shipyard and gifted by Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan. The vessel has a beam of 16.9 metres and a draft of 4.54 metres.  The ceremony was held on 22 June.

Azerbaijan’s presidential administration presented the project as part of the country’s shipbuilding development and as a marker of closer Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan ties.  

Baku Shipyard has built 14 ships and repaired more than 170 vessels to date. Its order portfolio covers 17 ships, with 11 under construction and six at the design stage.  

Baku Shipyard is an Azerbaijani shipbuilding and ship repair enterprise serving marine and offshore vessel projects in the Caspian region. Its work includes newbuildings, repair and conversion projects.

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