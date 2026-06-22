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2026 June 22   14:03

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Fortescue signs charter deal for up to 12 CMB.TECH ammonia bulkers

Fortescue has signed a charter agreement for up to 12 ammonia-capable Newcastlemax bulkers from Bocimar, CMB.TECH’s dry bulk division, according to CMB.TECH.  

The deal covers 210,000-dwt vessels intended to help scale the use of ammonia as a marine fuel. Up to three ships will be delivered with dual-fuel ammonia engines and are expected to enter service by the end of 2026.  

The remaining nine vessels will be ammonia-ready and can be converted to run on ammonia later.  

CMB.TECH said the fleet could cut carbon dioxide emissions by about 250,000 tonnes a year against conventional marine fuels if it is fuelled by green ammonia.  

Fortescue director integrated operations Katie Charuga said: “The shipping industry doesn’t need more talk. It needs action.” “Green ammonia is one of the clearest pathways to reducing carbon dioxide emissions from shipping, and these vessels represent a practical step towards that future,” she said.  

CMB.TECH chief executive Alexander Saverys said the agreement builds on more than two decades of cooperation between Fortescue and Bocimar and comes “at a time when there is doubt about the decarbonisation of shipping”.  “Our sector can decarbonise at scale. It just takes like-minded, determined partners who walk the talk,” Saverys said.  

CMB.TECH NV is an Antwerp-headquartered maritime group with operations in dry bulk, crude oil tankers, chemical tankers, container vessels and offshore energy vessels. The company also supplies hydrogen and ammonia fuel through its own production and third-party producers.  

Bocimar is the dry bulk division of CMB.TECH.  Fortescue is a company focused on iron ore operations and decarbonisation-related research, development and investment.

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