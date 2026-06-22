  1. Home
  2. News
  3. OSM Thome starts work on LS Marine Solution cable-layer at Tersan

2026 June 22   14:33

shipbuilding

OSM Thome starts work on LS Marine Solution cable-layer at Tersan

OSM Thome has started drawing approval and site supervision work for an ultra-large cable-laying vessel being built for LS Marine Solution at Tersan Shipyard in Yalova, Turkey, according to OSM Thome.  

Steel cutting was held at the yard on 5 June 2026, moving the project into production. OSM Thome’s work covers plan approval, drawing approvals and equipment selection, followed by day-to-day inspections, quality assurance and safety milestones during construction.  

The vessel was designed by Salt Ship Design. It will be 148.4 metres long and 31 metres wide, with a 13,000-tonne carousel carrying capacity and total displacement of 18,800 tonnes. It is designed to lay high-voltage AC, HVDC submarine cables and fibre optic cables. The vessel is expected to be the largest of its kind in Asia and one of only a few globally with that capability. 

The design includes hybrid propulsion with battery power for peak shaving and spinning reserve during dynamic positioning operations. It also includes fully electric cable-laying equipment able to regenerate power, a diesel-electric system with six generator sets and automatic power management, and an HVAC system with heat recovery for accommodation areas.  

OSM Thome managing director for projects and new building supervision Douglas Dalli attended the steel cutting with site manager Frane Pilic. The shipowner’s delegation included the chief executive of LS Cable & System, LS Marine Solution chief executive Kim ByungOk, managing director Lee GeunChang, and technical and project management representatives JD Hong, IK Kim and Irem.  

The project extends OSM Thome’s work at Tersan Shipyard, which began in 2019. The company has overseen passenger and vehicle ferry newbuildings for Fjord1 at the yard through 2024 and is managing further projects there, including fully autonomous ferries scheduled for delivery through 2027. It also worked on Havila LNG-fuelled and battery-powered coastal cruise liners between 2019 and 2023.  Construction is expected to take about three years, with the vessel scheduled to enter full operations in 2028. 

LS Marine Solution is a South Korea-based subsea cable installation specialist. LS Cable & System is the parent company of LS Marine Solution.

Tersan Shipyard is a shipbuilding yard in Yalova, Turkey.

Salt Ship Design is a Norwegian ship design company. 

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:44

Seaspan sells legacy barge division to Hodder Tugboat

15:14

DP World launches a suite of logistics solutions EcoRoute

14:50

IAA PortNews: RS Akademik Oparin departs Vladivostok for a 40-day research mission

14:03

Fortescue signs charter deal for up to 12 CMB.TECH ammonia bulkers

13:23

Blast at QatarEnergy’s Barzan gas facility leaves 54 injured and 18 missing

13:22

Azerbaijan hands over 7,875-dwt tanker to Turkmenistan

13:19

Xeneta expects the market disruption to run until at least mid-September after Hormuz blockade

12:51

Austal Vietnam delivers first steel-and-aluminium ship to Degage

12:10

India commissions three GRSE-built naval vessels in Kolkata

11:05

India’s waterways authority orders 10 hybrid electric ferries from KMEW

10:48

Turkey delivers €223m corvette to Romania in first warship sale to NATO and EU state

10:17

Hanwha fights Germany’s TKMS in Canada’s $39bn submarine race

2026 June 21

10:34

Lithuania’s Klaipėda port puts the waste collection tanker Rasa into service

04:15

Bangladesh turns to ports and shipyards for plan to cut shipping emissions

00:31

Gulf of Aden ships hit by RPG fire and failed boarding as piracy risk rises

2026 June 20

10:33

Grounded Japanese ro-ro ship disrupts RKK Line sailings

10:18

Iran forces ships to seek permits and insurance for Hormuz transits

10:12

DP World adds two of Europe’s largest quay cranes to lift Southampton boxship capacity

09:51

Number of 8,000-TEU ships in Mediterranean intra-Europe trade nearly doubles

2026 June 19

18:05

BNSF wins approval for $4bn California rail hub serving LA and Long Beach

17:15

U.S. imports from Hormuz-linked ports down 93.2% year on year in May 2026

16:35

AD Ports opens weekly UAE-Iraq route for containers and Ro-Ro cargo

16:24

Australia's Birdon lays keel for bigger Daintree River ferry

15:42

Candela launches 12-passenger electric foiler for luxury sea transfers

15:40

Equinor lines up Troll B for 240m-barrel North Sea project

15:36

Lloyd’s Register confirms Daphne system for direct ship emissions reporting

15:34

Grimaldi car carrier leaves Persian Gulf after 100-day hold-up

15:15

IAA PortNews: Bukhta Sever Oil Terminal P1 scheduled for comissioning in Sept, 2026

15:14

Navigator Gas secures $205.8m for two Chinese newbuild gas carriers

15:11

Spot-rate surge could bring new non-alliance services to transpacific trade

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news