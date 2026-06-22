OSM Thome starts work on LS Marine Solution cable-layer at Tersan

OSM Thome has started drawing approval and site supervision work for an ultra-large cable-laying vessel being built for LS Marine Solution at Tersan Shipyard in Yalova, Turkey, according to OSM Thome.

Steel cutting was held at the yard on 5 June 2026, moving the project into production. OSM Thome’s work covers plan approval, drawing approvals and equipment selection, followed by day-to-day inspections, quality assurance and safety milestones during construction.

The vessel was designed by Salt Ship Design. It will be 148.4 metres long and 31 metres wide, with a 13,000-tonne carousel carrying capacity and total displacement of 18,800 tonnes. It is designed to lay high-voltage AC, HVDC submarine cables and fibre optic cables. The vessel is expected to be the largest of its kind in Asia and one of only a few globally with that capability.

The design includes hybrid propulsion with battery power for peak shaving and spinning reserve during dynamic positioning operations. It also includes fully electric cable-laying equipment able to regenerate power, a diesel-electric system with six generator sets and automatic power management, and an HVAC system with heat recovery for accommodation areas.

OSM Thome managing director for projects and new building supervision Douglas Dalli attended the steel cutting with site manager Frane Pilic. The shipowner’s delegation included the chief executive of LS Cable & System, LS Marine Solution chief executive Kim ByungOk, managing director Lee GeunChang, and technical and project management representatives JD Hong, IK Kim and Irem.

The project extends OSM Thome’s work at Tersan Shipyard, which began in 2019. The company has overseen passenger and vehicle ferry newbuildings for Fjord1 at the yard through 2024 and is managing further projects there, including fully autonomous ferries scheduled for delivery through 2027. It also worked on Havila LNG-fuelled and battery-powered coastal cruise liners between 2019 and 2023. Construction is expected to take about three years, with the vessel scheduled to enter full operations in 2028.

LS Marine Solution is a South Korea-based subsea cable installation specialist. LS Cable & System is the parent company of LS Marine Solution.

Tersan Shipyard is a shipbuilding yard in Yalova, Turkey.

Salt Ship Design is a Norwegian ship design company.