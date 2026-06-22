DP World launches a suite of logistics solutions EcoRoute

DP World has launched EcoRoute, a suite of logistics solutions aimed at helping customers cut supply-chain emissions while improving network performance, according to DP World.

The Dubai-based group is rolling out the product as freight and logistics account for about 10% of global energy-related CO₂ emissions, and businesses face tougher regulation, investor scrutiny and customer pressure over supply-chain performance.

EcoRoute combines network design, lower-carbon transport options, carbon insetting, emissions measurement and partnerships. DP World said the system is intended to help customers balance cost, speed and emissions while building more resilient supply chains.

In Africa, DP World said its centralised Logistics Control Tower solution helped a major retailer lift transported volumes by 45% while increasing fleet size by only 5%, raising vehicle utilisation to 88%. In India, the company said it helped a customer cut transport emissions by 78% on the Chennai-Kolkata corridor through a multimodal rail-to-coastal solution, while improving reliability and lowering logistics costs.

The group said its carbon inset programmes at Southampton and London Gateway generated more than 9,400 tonnes of verified CO₂ insets across 257,000 TEU of cargo flows in 2025. DP World said the programmes are designed to reduce emissions within customers’ own logistics value chains, rather than through traditional offsetting.

EcoRoute also includes a Carbon Emissions Calculator powered by EcoTransIT World and aligned with ISO 14083, giving customers end-to-end visibility of emissions across transport modes and helping them identify reduction opportunities.

Beat Simon, DP World group chief operating officer, logistics, said: “At DP World, we believe a well-connected supply chain is a more sustainable one. EcoRoute helps customers reduce emissions while improving efficiency and resilience by combining connectivity, data and operational expertise across our global network.”

DP World is a Dubai-headquartered global trade and logistics group with operations across ports and terminals, marine services, logistics, economic zones and digital trade services.

EcoTransIT World is a transport-emissions calculation platform used to measure environmental impact across freight modes.