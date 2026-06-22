  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IAA PortNews: RS Akademik Oparin departs Vladivostok for a 40-day research mission

2026 June 22   14:50

IAA PortNews: RS Akademik Oparin departs Vladivostok for a 40-day research mission

Work onboard the research vessel will continue until July 28

Photo credit: NatsONIF

The Research Fleet National Operator of the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education (NatsONIF) says that its RV Akademik Oparin has departed the Port of Vladivostok and embarked on a 40-day research expedition. 

The scientists aboard the vessel will carry out a large-scale scientific program in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk and the Bering Sea commissioned by the G.B. Elyakov Pacific Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry, Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (PIBOC FEB RAS).

According to the program approved by the Institute's Academic Council, work aboard the vessel will last 40 days, through July 28, 2026.

The current voyage is intended to fill existing research gaps. Scientists will not only conduct an inventory of biodiversity and assess the spatial structure of benthic and pelagic communities, but also monitor how ecosystems respond to natural and anthropogenic challenges, NatsONIF said.

The team of scientists includes 21 researchers representing different Russian research institutes of the Russian Academy of Science (RAS).They will work across several areas, including biochemical screening and microbiology to hydrobiology and planktonology.

The research vessel's technical capabilities allow it to tackle the most complex problems. The RV Akademik Oparin is equipped with laboratory systems for chemical, biochemical, and hydrological analysis, spectrophotometers, gas-liquid chromatographs, a microbiological cabinet, and a vivarium. 

Topics:

research ships

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:44

Seaspan sells legacy barge division to Hodder Tugboat

15:14

DP World launches a suite of logistics solutions EcoRoute

14:33

OSM Thome starts work on LS Marine Solution cable-layer at Tersan

14:03

Fortescue signs charter deal for up to 12 CMB.TECH ammonia bulkers

13:23

Blast at QatarEnergy’s Barzan gas facility leaves 54 injured and 18 missing

13:22

Azerbaijan hands over 7,875-dwt tanker to Turkmenistan

13:19

Xeneta expects the market disruption to run until at least mid-September after Hormuz blockade

12:51

Austal Vietnam delivers first steel-and-aluminium ship to Degage

12:10

India commissions three GRSE-built naval vessels in Kolkata

11:05

India’s waterways authority orders 10 hybrid electric ferries from KMEW

10:48

Turkey delivers €223m corvette to Romania in first warship sale to NATO and EU state

10:17

Hanwha fights Germany’s TKMS in Canada’s $39bn submarine race

2026 June 21

10:34

Lithuania’s Klaipėda port puts the waste collection tanker Rasa into service

04:15

Bangladesh turns to ports and shipyards for plan to cut shipping emissions

00:31

Gulf of Aden ships hit by RPG fire and failed boarding as piracy risk rises

2026 June 20

10:33

Grounded Japanese ro-ro ship disrupts RKK Line sailings

10:18

Iran forces ships to seek permits and insurance for Hormuz transits

10:12

DP World adds two of Europe’s largest quay cranes to lift Southampton boxship capacity

09:51

Number of 8,000-TEU ships in Mediterranean intra-Europe trade nearly doubles

2026 June 19

18:05

BNSF wins approval for $4bn California rail hub serving LA and Long Beach

17:15

U.S. imports from Hormuz-linked ports down 93.2% year on year in May 2026

16:35

AD Ports opens weekly UAE-Iraq route for containers and Ro-Ro cargo

16:24

Australia's Birdon lays keel for bigger Daintree River ferry

15:42

Candela launches 12-passenger electric foiler for luxury sea transfers

15:40

Equinor lines up Troll B for 240m-barrel North Sea project

15:36

Lloyd’s Register confirms Daphne system for direct ship emissions reporting

15:34

Grimaldi car carrier leaves Persian Gulf after 100-day hold-up

15:15

IAA PortNews: Bukhta Sever Oil Terminal P1 scheduled for comissioning in Sept, 2026

15:14

Navigator Gas secures $205.8m for two Chinese newbuild gas carriers

15:11

Spot-rate surge could bring new non-alliance services to transpacific trade

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news