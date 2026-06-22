Seaspan sells legacy barge division to Hodder Tugboat

Seaspan Marine has completed the sale of its legacy wood chip, hog fuel, chemical and railcar barging operations to Richmond-based Hodder Tugboat Co. Ltd., according to Seaspan Marine.

The deal, finalized on 19 June 2026 in North Vancouver, British Columbia, includes customer contracts and key assets, including tugboats and barges. Seaspan said current customers are expected to see no disruption from the change of ownership.

Hodder has also taken over the use of many tie-ups leased from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

“Hodder has a strong track record and shared union representation with our mariners — I am confident they are the right long-term owner of this division,” said Jordan Pechie, president of Seaspan Marine Transportation. “As Seaspan moves forward, our focus remains on safe, reliable operations and consistent service.”

The sale removes a legacy barging business from Seaspan Marine’s portfolio while the company keeps its focus on ship docking, undocking and escort work in Vancouver Harbour.

Seaspan Marine is a North Vancouver marine transportation company with more than 130 years of operations in Vancouver Harbour. Its business includes ship docking, undocking and escort services, supported by round-the-clock crews, on-site training facilities, ISO-certified systems and simulator-based training.

Hodder Tugboat Co. Ltd. is a Richmond, British Columbia marine transport and barge company operating tugboats and barges with marine personnel in the province.