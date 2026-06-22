  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Seaspan sells legacy barge division to Hodder Tugboat

2026 June 22   15:44

shipping

Seaspan sells legacy barge division to Hodder Tugboat

Seaspan Marine has completed the sale of its legacy wood chip, hog fuel, chemical and railcar barging operations to Richmond-based Hodder Tugboat Co. Ltd., according to Seaspan Marine.  

The deal, finalized on 19 June 2026 in North Vancouver, British Columbia, includes customer contracts and key assets, including tugboats and barges. Seaspan said current customers are expected to see no disruption from the change of ownership. 

Hodder has also taken over the use of many tie-ups leased from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.  

“Hodder has a strong track record and shared union representation with our mariners — I am confident they are the right long-term owner of this division,” said Jordan Pechie, president of Seaspan Marine Transportation. “As Seaspan moves forward, our focus remains on safe, reliable operations and consistent service.”  

The sale removes a legacy barging business from Seaspan Marine’s portfolio while the company keeps its focus on ship docking, undocking and escort work in Vancouver Harbour.  

Seaspan Marine is a North Vancouver marine transportation company with more than 130 years of operations in Vancouver Harbour. Its business includes ship docking, undocking and escort services, supported by round-the-clock crews, on-site training facilities, ISO-certified systems and simulator-based training.  

Hodder Tugboat Co. Ltd. is a Richmond, British Columbia marine transport and barge company operating tugboats and barges with marine personnel in the province.  

Topics:

Seaspan

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:14

DP World launches a suite of logistics solutions EcoRoute

14:50

IAA PortNews: RS Akademik Oparin departs Vladivostok for a 40-day research mission

14:33

OSM Thome starts work on LS Marine Solution cable-layer at Tersan

14:03

Fortescue signs charter deal for up to 12 CMB.TECH ammonia bulkers

13:23

Blast at QatarEnergy’s Barzan gas facility leaves 54 injured and 18 missing

13:22

Azerbaijan hands over 7,875-dwt tanker to Turkmenistan

13:19

Xeneta expects the market disruption to run until at least mid-September after Hormuz blockade

12:51

Austal Vietnam delivers first steel-and-aluminium ship to Degage

12:10

India commissions three GRSE-built naval vessels in Kolkata

11:05

India’s waterways authority orders 10 hybrid electric ferries from KMEW

10:48

Turkey delivers €223m corvette to Romania in first warship sale to NATO and EU state

10:17

Hanwha fights Germany’s TKMS in Canada’s $39bn submarine race

2026 June 21

10:34

Lithuania’s Klaipėda port puts the waste collection tanker Rasa into service

04:15

Bangladesh turns to ports and shipyards for plan to cut shipping emissions

00:31

Gulf of Aden ships hit by RPG fire and failed boarding as piracy risk rises

2026 June 20

10:33

Grounded Japanese ro-ro ship disrupts RKK Line sailings

10:18

Iran forces ships to seek permits and insurance for Hormuz transits

10:12

DP World adds two of Europe’s largest quay cranes to lift Southampton boxship capacity

09:51

Number of 8,000-TEU ships in Mediterranean intra-Europe trade nearly doubles

2026 June 19

18:05

BNSF wins approval for $4bn California rail hub serving LA and Long Beach

17:15

U.S. imports from Hormuz-linked ports down 93.2% year on year in May 2026

16:35

AD Ports opens weekly UAE-Iraq route for containers and Ro-Ro cargo

16:24

Australia's Birdon lays keel for bigger Daintree River ferry

15:42

Candela launches 12-passenger electric foiler for luxury sea transfers

15:40

Equinor lines up Troll B for 240m-barrel North Sea project

15:36

Lloyd’s Register confirms Daphne system for direct ship emissions reporting

15:34

Grimaldi car carrier leaves Persian Gulf after 100-day hold-up

15:15

IAA PortNews: Bukhta Sever Oil Terminal P1 scheduled for comissioning in Sept, 2026

15:14

Navigator Gas secures $205.8m for two Chinese newbuild gas carriers

15:11

Spot-rate surge could bring new non-alliance services to transpacific trade

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news