Samskip wins approval for Rotterdam-UK and Ireland transfer to CLdN

Samskip has secured regulatory approvals to transfer its Rotterdam services to the UK and Ireland to CLdN, clearing the way for the operational handover on 29 June, according to Samskip.

The transfer covers Samskip’s door-to-door and quay-to-quay transport services between Rotterdam and the UK and Ireland. Samskip and CLdN will continue working together until the handover to limit disruption for customers, suppliers and other parties involved.

Samskip said the transaction is limited to those Rotterdam-linked services and does not remove the UK and Ireland from its wider network. The company will continue to offer direct services to and from the UK and Ireland through its multimodal and freight forwarding operations.

Services to and from the UK and Ireland will remain available from Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Finland and the Baltics.

“Our industry continues to evolve rapidly, and successful organizations must evolve with it,” said Samskip chief executive Ólafur Orri Ólafsson. “This milestone allows us to focus our efforts on what matters most to our customers: reliable services, strong regional expertise, and a seamless multimodal network that helps simplify increasingly complex supply chains.”

Samskip said the completion of the deal will allow it to concentrate on three priorities: customer centricity, reliability and network strength. The company said it will work to improve responsiveness, simplify processes, increase flexibility, strengthen service consistency, lift operational performance and make supply chains more predictable.

Samskip is a multimodal logistics company with freight forwarding operations and a European transport network covering regional and international cargo flows.