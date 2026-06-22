  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pilbara Ports awards Jan De Nul Australia a dredging contract at the Port of Port Hedland

2026 June 22   16:55

offshore

Pilbara Ports awards Jan De Nul Australia a dredging contract at the Port of Port Hedland

Pilbara Ports has awarded Jan De Nul Australia a dredging contract for the new Zone 5 Bypass Channel at the Port of Port Hedland, according to Pilbara Ports.  

The A$50m ($35m) project, announced in Western Australia’s State Budget, is designed to improve safety, efficiency and resilience at one of the world’s largest bulk export ports and a key hub for iron ore exports.  

The work will create a bypass channel around a steeper-edged section of the port’s 42-km shipping channel known as Zone 5. Large ships transit the channel within tight tidal windows and move in convoy.  

Pilbara Ports said the bypass channel will add to existing passing lanes and refuge areas, helping the port manage maritime risk and keep operations running in the event of an incident.  

The project was developed with major port users and backed by technical work including navigational simulations, environmental studies and geotechnical investigations. Dredging is expected to start in September.  

Ports and Regional Development Minister Stephen Dawson said: “The Zone 5 Bypass Channel is an industry-supported solution that will help ensure trade can continue, even in the unlikely event of an incident.”  

Pilbara MLA Kevin Michel said the project would help ensure Port Hedland “continues to operate safely and efficiently for years to come”.  

Port Hedland is also part of Western Australia’s Seven Cities vision, a long-term plan aimed at supporting the state’s next phase of economic development.  

Pilbara Ports is a Western Australian government trading enterprise responsible for major ports in the Pilbara region, including Port Hedland, Dampier, Ashburton and Varanus Island.  

Jan De Nul Australia is the Australian entity of Jan De Nul Group, a Belgian-Luxembourg marine contracting, civil engineering and environmental services group with operations in dredging, offshore energy and port infrastructure.

Topics:

Pilbara Ports Authority

Jan De Nul

dredging

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Medlog adds MED Antalya as Asyaport receives green port certificate

17:05

Sulnox signs four-year Eastern Pacific Shipping deal for more than 50 vessels

16:25

Samskip wins approval for Rotterdam-UK and Ireland transfer to CLdN

15:44

Seaspan sells legacy barge division to Hodder Tugboat

15:14

DP World launches a suite of logistics solutions EcoRoute

14:50

IAA PortNews: RS Akademik Oparin departs Vladivostok for a 40-day research mission

14:33

OSM Thome starts work on LS Marine Solution cable-layer at Tersan

14:03

Fortescue signs charter deal for up to 12 CMB.TECH ammonia bulkers

13:23

Blast at QatarEnergy’s Barzan gas facility leaves 54 injured and 18 missing

13:22

Azerbaijan hands over 7,875-dwt tanker to Turkmenistan

13:19

Xeneta expects the market disruption to run until at least mid-September after Hormuz blockade

12:51

Austal Vietnam delivers first steel-and-aluminium ship to Degage

12:10

India commissions three GRSE-built naval vessels in Kolkata

11:05

India’s waterways authority orders 10 hybrid electric ferries from KMEW

10:48

Turkey delivers €223m corvette to Romania in first warship sale to NATO and EU state

10:17

Hanwha fights Germany’s TKMS in Canada’s $39bn submarine race

2026 June 21

10:34

Lithuania’s Klaipėda port puts the waste collection tanker Rasa into service

04:15

Bangladesh turns to ports and shipyards for plan to cut shipping emissions

00:31

Gulf of Aden ships hit by RPG fire and failed boarding as piracy risk rises

2026 June 20

10:33

Grounded Japanese ro-ro ship disrupts RKK Line sailings

10:18

Iran forces ships to seek permits and insurance for Hormuz transits

10:12

DP World adds two of Europe’s largest quay cranes to lift Southampton boxship capacity

09:51

Number of 8,000-TEU ships in Mediterranean intra-Europe trade nearly doubles

2026 June 19

18:05

BNSF wins approval for $4bn California rail hub serving LA and Long Beach

17:15

U.S. imports from Hormuz-linked ports down 93.2% year on year in May 2026

16:35

AD Ports opens weekly UAE-Iraq route for containers and Ro-Ro cargo

16:24

Australia's Birdon lays keel for bigger Daintree River ferry

15:42

Candela launches 12-passenger electric foiler for luxury sea transfers

15:40

Equinor lines up Troll B for 240m-barrel North Sea project

15:36

Lloyd’s Register confirms Daphne system for direct ship emissions reporting

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news