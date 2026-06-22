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2026 June 22   17:05

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Sulnox signs four-year Eastern Pacific Shipping deal for more than 50 vessels

Sulnox Group plc has signed a four-year agreement with Eastern Pacific Shipping to expand use of Sulnox Eco from about 30 vessels to more than 50 vessels, in the largest commercial deal in Sulnox’s history, according to Sulnox.  

The contract covers the supply of about 1.2m litres of Sulnox Eco over the term and is accompanied by an increased strategic investment from EPS Ventures.  

The agreement follows more than two years of operational use and validation across container ships, bulk carriers, tankers and vehicle carriers. EPS recorded fuel savings of 3% to 5%, along with reduced visible black smoke emissions, cleaner engine conditions, lower sludge generation and improved fuel performance.  

Independent testing commissioned by EPS showed lubricity improvements of 20% to 23% in Low Sulphur Marine Gas Oil.

Sulnox said operational use with biofuel blends had also shown benefits for fuel stability, lubricity and engine cleanliness.  The expanded deployment will include newbuildings.

EPS will continue to support Sulnox’s research, development and validation work through operational testing, with cooperation expected to cover fuel efficiency, emissions reduction, biofuel performance and other maritime decarbonisation technologies.  

EPS Ventures is expected to raise its shareholding in Sulnox from about 6.5% to 13.9%, subject to the relevant conditions being met.  

Sulnox chief executive Ben Richardson said the move from evaluation and initial deployment to a long-term agreement and increased shareholding “endorses the value Sulnox Eco continues to deliver in real-world operations”.  

EPS technical director Sachin Saharawat said Sulnox Eco had shown “measurable benefits across multiple vessel types, fuel applications and operating environments”. He said the technology had been “straightforward to deploy” and had produced consistent results during evaluation and operational use.  

Sulnox Group plc is a UK public limited company that develops fuel conditioning products for transport, energy and industrial fuel users.  

Eastern Pacific Shipping is a privately owned shipmanagement company with more than 60 years of history. It manages more than 350 vessels across the container, tanker, dry bulk, gas and vehicle carrier sectors and has about 8,000 employees.  

EPS Ventures is the investment arm associated with Eastern Pacific Shipping and is used for strategic investments connected to maritime technology and vessel operating efficiency.

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