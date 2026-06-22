Medlog adds MED Antalya as Asyaport receives green port certificate

Medlog Gemicilik has added the 200-metre, 2,553-TEU MED Antalya to the Turkish merchant fleet, taking its Turkish-flagged fleet to 13 ships, while Asyaport became the first port facility in Turkey to qualify for a Green Port Certificate, according to the official statement dated 18 June 2026.

The Green Port Certificate presentation ceremony and the flag-hoisting ceremony for MED Antalya were held at Asyaport.

Medlog Gemicilik technical manager Hızır Gökçe Gülelçe said the company, operating within the MSC Group, had reached 13 Turkish-flagged ships and 23,000 TEU of carrying capacity with MED Antalya. He said the MSC Group operates more than 1,000 containerships worldwide.

Asyaport operations, construction and infrastructure manager Besim Dönmez said Asyaport had qualified for the Green Port Certificate under the regulations of Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, following work to reduce carbon emissions and the port’s environmental impact. Turkey’s director-general of maritime affairs, Ünal Baylan, presented the Green Port Certificate to Asyaport chairman Ahmet Soyuer.

Tekirdağ governor Recep Soytürk then presented a plaque to Medlog Lojistik chairman Emre Soyuer before the Turkish flag was raised on MED Antalya. Soytürk said Tekirdağ has 14 organised industrial zones, three industrial zones and about 199,000 industrial workers, including 7,500 engineers. He said the province recorded $13.2bn of exports in both 2024 and 2025, has one airport and three ports, and that Asyaport ranks first in Turkey for container handling. He also said work on a logistics centre for Tekirdağ had been under way for about three years, with the location identified and talks held with ministries and the relevant organised industrial zone.

Medlog Gemicilik is identified a shipowning company operating within the MSC Group.

Asyaport is a port facility in Tekirdağ.