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2026 June 23   09:59

shipbuilding

Concordia Damen delivers first European river cruise ship for Century Cruises

Concordia Damen has delivered the Century Star to Century Cruises, giving the China-based cruise line its first river cruise ship built specifically for Europe and opening a three-vessel series for the market, according to Concordia Damen.  

The vessel is due to start Danube sailings in September 2026, with Rhine itineraries to follow later. The second ship in the series is expected to be delivered by Concordia Damen in August 2026.  Century Star is based on Concordia Damen’s in-house CDS River Cruise 135 design.

The ship can carry 174 guests in 78 cabins and follows several vessels already built to the same design.  

The project was developed with United Waterways, which is supporting Century Cruises in meeting European operational standards covering regulations, safety management, crew and hospitality.  

The vessel has a hybrid propulsion system and a hull made from recycled steel. Its interior combines elements inspired by European river destinations with references to Century Cruises’ Asian heritage.  

Concordia Damen is a Dutch specialised shipbuilder whose core business is the design and construction of inland waterway vessels, including dry cargo vessels, tankers, pushers and river cruise ships. The company says it has delivered more than 270 vessels for customers in Canada, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Paraguay.  

Century Cruises is a China-based cruise line entering the European river cruise market through the Century Star series.  

United Waterways is involved in the project as the partner supporting Century Cruises’ transition into European river cruise operations. 

Topics:

Damen

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