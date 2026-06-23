CEVA and BYD sign three-year global automotive logistics MOU

CEVA Logistics has secured a three-year memorandum of understanding with BYD Group to expand global automotive logistics support across six continents, according to CEVA Logistics.

The Marseille agreement deepens an existing partnership between the French logistics group and the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer as BYD shifts from finished vehicle exports toward a broader international manufacturing network.

The MOU covers route planning, capacity allocation, warehousing and distribution, customs coordination, localized operations, end-to-end delivery management and low-carbon logistics solutions. CEVA’s expanded role includes finished vehicle logistics, inbound manufacturing logistics, overseas distribution, after-sales services and plant supply continuity. The company will support BYD’s operations across automotive, battery, energy storage and automotive electronics supply chains.

BYD presented CEVA with its “Best Carrier of the Year 2026” award at the signing ceremony, recognizing operational agility, service reliability and support for BYD’s global logistics operations.

CEVA Logistics is a Marseille-headquartered third-party logistics company and part of CMA CGM Group. It provides contract logistics and air, ocean, ground and finished vehicle transport services in 170 countries, with about 110,000 employees at around 1,700 facilities and 2025 revenue of $18.3bn.

BYD Group is a multinational technology company founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker. Its business covers automobiles, rail transit, new energy and electronics, with more than 30 industrial parks worldwide and a new energy vehicle footprint across six continents and more than 121 countries and regions.