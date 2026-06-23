Boxships lead 24-vessel newbuilding week

Shipowners have kept newbuilding contracting on the boil with 24 vessels ordered or linked to fresh deals in a single week, led by 17 containerships and backed by further activity in LNG, tanker and dry bulk tonnage, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

The latest run of business included one LNG carrier, two tankers, four bulkers and 17 boxships, with Chinese yards taking the largest share of reported work.

CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding and China Shipbuilding Trading signed contracts for 13 containerships above 5,000 TEU, comprising three 5,300-TEU ships, four 6,200-TEU ships and six 6,400-TEU ships. The vessels were tied to Jiangsu Ocean Shipping, Global Ship Lease and Peter Döhle.

Euroseas exercised options for two additional 1,800-TEU gearless feeder containerships at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering, with delivery due in December 2028 and March 2029 at about $32.26m each. Chief executive Aristides Pittas said: “We are very pleased to announce the ordering of two additional 1,800 TEU gearless containerships, sisterships to the two we ordered in April of 2026.”

Peter Döhle was also linked to two 3,100-TEU feeder newbuildings at Chengxi Shipyard for delivery in 2029 at about $48m per vessel.

In dry bulk, Iolcos Hellenic Maritime Enterprises contracted its first newbuildings in five years with two 82,000-dwt scrubber-fitted kamsarmax bulk carriers at New Dayang Shipbuilding. The ships are due in 2029 at about $37m each.

Zhejiang Yonghang Shipping ordered two 64,500-dwt bulkers at Zhejiang Yangfan for delivery in 2028 at about $35m per vessel.

Ardmore Shipping exercised options for two additional 40,500-dwt Handysize product and chemical tankers at Wuhu Shipyard, expanding its original order to four vessels. The earlier terms priced the ships at $44.9m each, with full IMO 2 specification and MarineLine tank coatings, for delivery from late 2028.

Chief executive Gernot Ruppelt said: “We believe these orders represent compelling value, and the additional options provide discretionary flexibility for the second half of the year.”

The gas carrier order was a 174,000-cbm LNG carrier at Samsung Heavy Industries, valued at about $252m and scheduled for delivery in January 2029. Purus Marine was linked to the option.