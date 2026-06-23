Solstad signs CIMC Raffles newbuild contract

Solstad Offshore ASA has signed the shipbuilding contract for its recently announced newbuild vessel, handing the construction job to CIMC Raffles at its Haiyang construction base in Shandong province, China, according to Solstad Offshore ASA.

The signing moves the project from announcement to execution and brings CIMC Raffles into a newbuilding programme tied to Solstad’s partnership with SBM Offshore.

Solstad did not disclose the contract value, vessel type, technical specifications or delivery date.

Solstad Offshore ASA is a Norwegian public limited company providing specialised offshore vessels and marine services to clients in offshore energy, subsea and renewable energy markets. SBM Offshore is a Dutch public limited company that designs, supplies, installs and operates floating production systems for the offshore energy sector.

CIMC Raffles is a China-based offshore engineering and shipbuilding company within China International Marine Containers (Group), with yard infrastructure in Shandong province.