Saipem wins $1bn offshore contract from Azule Energy for Angola project

Saipem has landed a $1bn offshore contract from Azule Energy Exploration (Angola) Limited and Azule Energy Angola B.V. for work on the Greater PAJ project, an ultra-deepwater development around 200 km off Angola, according to Saipem.

The 40-month contract covers transportation and installation work, alongside engineering and fabrication, for subsea infrastructure in water depths of up to 2,000 metres.

Saipem’s scope includes about 180 km of rigid pipelines and subsea facilities, plus the transportation and installation of 38 km of flexible flowlines and jumpers and 54 km of umbilicals.

Fabrication will be carried out at Saipem’s Ambriz yard in Angola, with local companies and workers involved. The offshore installation campaign is expected to use Saipem’s construction vessels FDS and Castorone.

Saipem is an Italian engineering and construction company working in offshore and onshore energy and infrastructure projects. Its business lines include asset-based services, drilling, energy carriers, offshore wind and sustainable infrastructure. The company operates five fabrication yards, 17 owned offshore construction vessels and 12 drilling rigs, including nine owned units.

Azule Energy is an incorporated joint venture owned by Eni and bp, focused on energy activities in Angola through operating subsidiaries including Azule Energy Exploration (Angola) Limited and Azule Energy Angola B.V.