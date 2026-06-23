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2026 June 23   13:10

shipbuilding

Rolls-Royce Power Systems lands Overmarine bridge and engine deal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems has tightened its grip on Overmarine’s yacht newbuild programme with a 2026-to-2029 framework agreement covering bridge systems and 64 mtu Series 2000 engines, according to Rolls-Royce Power Systems.  

The deal moves the relationship beyond propulsion and puts mtu NautIQ Bridge systems into the Mangusta Oceano 52 range for the first time, giving Rolls-Royce Power Systems a larger role in the integration of control, energy management and propulsion on Overmarine yachts.  

The package covers 30 propulsion systems, including 64 mtu 12V 2000 and 16V 2000 engines. Two of the systems will each use four engines.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems said almost all yachts in the Overmarine fleet already use mtu engines. 

The mtu NautIQ Bridge combines bridge, energy management and propulsion in a single integrated system using coordinated hardware and software.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems said the contract leaves room for the bridge solution to be used across further Overmarine boat lines.  

The agreement fits Rolls-Royce Power Systems’ “From Bridge to Propeller” strategy, which treats yacht operation as one system from bridge controls to propulsion. The company said the approach is intended to cut integration work for yards, reduce interface risks and create clearer responsibility during operation.  

Rolls-Royce Power Systems is a Rolls-Royce business focused on propulsion, energy systems and automation, with mtu used as its marine and power-systems brand.

Overmarine is the company behind the Mangusta yacht ranges, including the Mangusta Oceano line.

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