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2026 June 23   13:41

Maersk

Maersk appoints Scott Elliott as Asia Pacific regional president

A.P. Moller – Maersk has named Scott Elliott as regional president for Asia Pacific, handing the role to an internal finance executive who has led the region on an interim basis since January 2026, according to Maersk.  

Elliott joined Maersk in 2020 and previously served as regional chief financial officer for Asia Pacific. His appointment gives Maersk a permanent regional head for a business area the company identifies as the world’s largest regional economy and a key part of global trade.  

Before joining Maersk, Elliott was president and division chief financial officer for global forwarding at Toll Global in Singapore. He earlier held senior finance and general management roles at CEVA Logistics in the United States, China, the Netherlands and Australia.  

“Asia Pacific is the world's largest regional economy, key to global trade and central to Maersk's growth ambitions. It’s an honour to work with our exceptional team, customers, and partners across the region. We have built strong momentum together, and I look forward to deepening those relationships and supporting our customers' growth,” Elliott said.  

Maersk said the process of appointing a permanent regional head of finance for Asia Pacific is underway.  

A.P. Moller – Maersk is an integrated logistics company operating in more than 130 countries with around 100,000 employees. The company says it aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its business by 2040 through new technologies, new vessels and reduced GHG emissions fuels.  

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