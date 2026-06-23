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2026 June 23   14:34

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Qatar and Pakistan say Iran-US talks create line for safe Hormuz passage

The US and Iran have agreed to set up a communication line to prevent incidents and miscommunication during a 60-day push for a final deal, with the measure aimed at keeping commercial vessels moving safely through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a joint statement by the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.  

The agreement emerged from the first session of high-level talks under the Islamabad MoU framework, held at Burgenstock, Switzerland, with representatives of Iran, the US and mediators Qatar and Pakistan taking part.  

The Lake Lucerne Summit concluded on 22 June after what the mediators called a “positive and constructive atmosphere”, with the parties agreeing to create a mechanism for further technical talks.  The parties also agreed to establish a High Level Committee to provide political oversight of the mediation. Chief negotiators will report regularly to the committee and lead working groups on nuclear issues, sanctions, monitoring and dispute resolution, as well as other matters tied to implementation of the MoU.  

The committee agreed on a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, allowing technical talks to begin immediately and continue for the rest of the week at the Burgenstock resort.  A de-confliction cell will also be created between the parties and the Lebanese Republic, facilitated by the mediators, to support adherence to the termination of military operations in Lebanon under the MoU.  

Qatar and Pakistan are acting as mediating states under the Islamabad MoU framework. 

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