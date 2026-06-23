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2026 June 23   16:33

shipbuilding

Transpetro signs $427m order for four MR1 product tankers at Estaleiro Rio Grande

Transpetro has handed Estaleiro Rio Grande a $427m newbuilding contract for four 40,000-dwt MR1 product tankers, tightening Petrobras’ control over domestic coastal logistics as Brazil’s state oil group pushes to expand production and refining, according to Transpetro.  

The contract was signed on 18 June and covers medium-range ships designed to carry crude oil and refined products along the Brazilian coast.

The vessels form part of Transpetro’s Mar Aberto programme, which is aimed at renewing and expanding the owned fleet of the Petrobras system.  

The order was placed through an international public tender launched at the end of 2025. The first ship is expected to be delivered within 33 months after the contract becomes effective, following completion of the shipyard’s documentation review. 

The deal is part of a 16-ship cabotage package planned by Transpetro under Mar Aberto, in addition to 18 barges and 18 pushers. The programme has now secured orders for 52 vessels.  

Transpetro said the new ships will increase its capacity to serve Petrobras and cut exposure to chartering costs.  

“The contracting of the medium-sized ships reinforces Transpetro’s strategy to grow its logistics capacity to meet Petrobras’ increase in production and refining. Considering the acquisitions we have made in our management, the company’s owned fleet will increase from 26 to 42 ships by 2030. This is our mission, to make Transpetro grow and help the economic and social development of the country, because most of these constructions will be carried out in Brazil,” Transpetro president Sérgio Bacci said.  

The MR1 tankers are expected to deliver up to a 20% improvement in fuel consumption efficiency and cut greenhouse gas emissions by about 30%, in line with International Maritime Organization guidelines.  

The vessels will be able to operate in the future on biofuels such as ethanol and will be prepared for electrified ports through shore power connections. Their hulls will receive high-performance coating to reduce friction and improve operating efficiency. 

Each ship will measure about 175 metres in length and 30 metres in beam, with capacity to carry diesel, gasoline and fuel oil.

The vessels will also be fitted with 3D digital engineering, telemetry and telemedicine systems. 

Petrobras Transporte S.A., known as Transpetro, is a Brazilian company within the Petrobras system.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., known as Petrobras, is Brazil’s state-controlled integrated energy company.

Estaleiro Rio Grande is a Brazilian shipbuilding facility in Rio Grande, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

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