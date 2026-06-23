Sakura Ocean signs first shipbuilding contracts for three bulkers

Sakura Ocean Corporation has moved on its first fleet expansion since its launch was announced in January, signing contracts for three bulk carriers at Japanese yards, according to Sakura Ocean Corporation.

The Tokyo-based shipowning company held a signing ceremony in Tokyo on 17 June 2026 for the trio, which will form the base of its initial fleet.

The contracts cover one 40-type bulk carrier at Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., one 40-type bulk carrier at Onomichi Dockyard Co., Ltd. and one 42-type bulk carrier at TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd. All three ships are due for delivery by 2030 and will go on long-term charter to domestic shipping companies and other customers.

Sakura Ocean was set up as a jointly funded shipowning company by SHOEI KISEN KAISHA, LTD., Onomichi Dockyard Co., Ltd., KAMBARA KISEN Co., Ltd. and SOMEC Corporation. The company’s business covers the ordering, construction, purchase, ownership, chartering, management, operation and sale of vessels.

SHOEI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. is a ship leasing company headquartered in Imabari, Ehime, led by president and chief executive HIGAKI Yukito.

Onomichi Dockyard Co., Ltd. is a Kobe-headquartered company active in shipbuilding, ship repair, ship recycling, ship operation and ship leasing. It is led by president NAKABE Takashi.

KAMBARA KISEN Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Fukuyama, Hiroshima, and is led by president and chief executive KAMBARA Hirotatsu. Its business covers shipping, maritime-related activities, real estate, ship leasing and other businesses.

SOMEC Corporation is named in the provided material as one of Sakura Ocean’s shareholders.

Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is named as the builder of one of the two 40-type bulk carriers.

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd. is a Fukuyama-headquartered shipbuilding and ship repair company led by president and chief executive OKUMURA Sachio.