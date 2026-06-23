Maersk Tankers names first ship in new gas carrier series

Maersk Tankers has named Jane Maersk in Mokpo, Korea, opening a 10-ship VLAC/VLGC newbuilding series that marks the company’s latest push into large gas carriers, according to Maersk Tankers.

The vessel is designed to carry LPG and ammonia, giving Maersk Tankers capacity aimed at current gas trades while retaining flexibility for changes in energy markets.

The name links the newbuilding programme to Maersk Tankers’ earlier gas carrier history. The company’s involvement in gas shipping dates back to 1972, when Inge Maersk entered the fleet as an LPG and ammonia carrier.

Maersk moved into larger gas carriers in 1990 with a new generation of Korean-built vessels. The first ship in that series was also named Jane Maersk.

Jane Maersk is the first of 10 vessels now under construction.

Maersk Tankers is a Copenhagen-based shipping company focused on commercial management and vessel operation across tanker and gas carrier segments. It is owned by A.P. Moller Holding and traces its tanker activities to 1928.