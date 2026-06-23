Seaspan Yangtze returns to service after methanol engine retrofit

PrimeServ has completed the methanol dual-fuel conversion of the main engine on the Seaspan Yangtze, putting the container ship back into service after a yard stay at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Shanghai) Co Ltd, according to Everllence.

The job, completed on 2 June 2026, is the first in a five-vessel retrofit programme planned for the Hapag-Lloyd fleet. The Seaspan Corporation-owned ship is also PrimeServ’s 30th retrofit of an existing vessel across LNG, methanol and LPG engine platforms.

Everllence said the project shows that dual-fuel conversions can be carried out with off-hire of less than three months, while adding fuel flexibility and improving emissions performance.

The Seaspan retrofit package also includes a two-year subscription to PrimeServ Assist, Everllence’s 24/7 monitoring and advisory service using AI and remote diagnostics to track engine performance, detect anomalies, support troubleshooting and assist maintenance decisions.

After the retrofit, Seaspan said the vessel’s Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) is about 55% lower than the international minimum standard for Phase 0.

PrimeServ is the after-sales division of Everllence, providing service, upgrades and technical support for marine and energy systems.

Everllence is a marine engine and energy systems company supplying propulsion, power and service technologies.

Seaspan Corporation owns and manages containerships under long-term charter arrangements.