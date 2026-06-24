The International Maritime Organization has begun contacting ships for a controlled evacuation of more than 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Persian Gulf, after safety guarantees were secured and navigation conditions reviewed, according to the International Maritime Organization.

The UN shipping agency is coordinating the phased operation with Iran, Oman, other coastal states in the region, the United States and the maritime industry.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said the agency had verified conditions before moving ahead. “We have now started contacting the ships to start the evacuation,” an IMO spokesperson said.

Oman’s National Hydrographic Office, part of the Royal Navy of Oman under the Sultanate’s Ministry of Defence, issued a navigation warning on 23 June establishing a temporary maritime corridor for vessels leaving the area. The notice, signed by Sub Lieutenant Muadh Al Harrasi, SO3 (HDM), said the existing Traffic Separation Scheme was not safe for use and that two temporary routes could be used by vessels departing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Vessels in designated groups are to be contacted individually and assigned a transit day by parties coordinated by the IMO. Masters and shipowners remain responsible for their voyage risk assessment, while ships must keep AIS switched on, use LRIT where applicable and comply with coastal state instructions.

The evacuation plan follows severe disruption in one of global shipping’s most important chokepoints. The IMO previously said about 20,000 seafarers on around 1,600 vessels remained in the Gulf, while its latest statement said 14 seafarers had died during the crisis.

Oman and Iran also said on 23 June that they would continue talks through a joint foreign-ministry working group on the future administration of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IMO is a United Nations specialised agency based in London, responsible for global standards covering the safety, security and environmental performance of international shipping. It has 176 member states and is led by Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez.

Oman’s National Hydrographic Office is the country’s official hydrographic authority within the Royal Navy of Oman and operates under the Sultanate’s Ministry of Defence. The office issues navigational information and notices for mariners.