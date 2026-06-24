  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Canadian Coast Guard opens Arctic season with nine icebreakers

2026 June 24   08:08

shipping

Canadian Coast Guard opens Arctic season with nine icebreakers

The Canadian Coast Guard has opened its 2026 Arctic summer season with nine icebreakers due to operate across northern waters from June to November, supporting community resupply, icebreaking, search and rescue cover, scientific work and federal Arctic missions, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.  

The season began on 10 June, when CCGS Jean Goodwill left Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, for icebreaking, search and rescue coverage and support for Operation Pacer Goose, the annual resupply of the US Pituffik Space Base in Greenland.  

CCGS Des Groseilliers also departed on 10 June from Quebec City for icebreaking, aids to navigation maintenance, science support, fuel cache refuelling and joint exercises with Canadian Armed Forces partners.

CCGS Vincent Massey followed on 17 June from Quebec City for icebreaking and search and rescue coverage.  The next sailings are CCGS Amundsen from Quebec City on 9 July for the 2026 Amundsen Science mission and CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier from Dutch Harbour, Alaska, on 16 July after its Operation North Pacific Guard deployment, with work planned in the Western Arctic.  

CCGS Pierre Radisson is scheduled to leave Quebec City on 4 August, followed by CCGS Henry Larsen from St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, on 6 August and CCGS Captain Molly Kool from St John’s on 9 September.  

CCGS Louis S St-Laurent will depart Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, on 18 September to support the Joint Ocean Ice Study in the Beaufort Sea and provide icebreaking support in the High and Low Arctic. It is scheduled to remain the last Canadian Coast Guard vessel operating in the Arctic until the end of November 2026.  

Before its Arctic operations, Louis S St-Laurent, Canada’s largest and most powerful icebreaker, will support work under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea by helping to map Canada’s extended continental shelf in the High Arctic. The vessel is due to transit to the North Pole and fly the Canadian flag there in late July.  

The Marine Communications and Traffic Services centre in Iqaluit, Nunavut, opened on 15 May to support safe navigation and vessel traffic monitoring in the Arctic. The coast guard will also train with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, northern and Arctic international partners and the Canadian Armed Forces through Operation NANOOK.  

In the Northwest Territories, CCGS Dumit and CCGS Eckaloo will carry out seasonal buoy tending on Great Slave Lake and the Mackenzie River, supporting commercial shipping and community resupply.  

The Canadian Coast Guard is a federal maritime service responsible for icebreaking, search and rescue, marine pollution response, aids to navigation and vessel traffic services in Canadian waters.  

Topics:

Arctic

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

07:07

IMO starts evacuation plan for more than 11,000 seafarers in Persian Gulf

2026 June 23

18:04

Maersk Tankers names first ship in new gas carrier series

17:03

Sakura Ocean signs first shipbuilding contracts for three bulkers

16:33

Transpetro signs $427m order for four MR1 product tankers at Estaleiro Rio Grande

16:23

UK gives ship operators compliance path for maritime ETS

15:43

US opens 60-day licence window for Iranian oil cargoes

15:13

European shipowners and airlines press EU to recycle ETS revenues into cleaner fuels

14:34

Qatar and Pakistan say Iran-US talks create line for safe Hormuz passage

14:05

Seaspan Yangtze returns to service after methanol engine retrofit

14:03

Taekwang’s K Shipbuilding bid collapses after talks fail

13:41

Maersk appoints Scott Elliott as Asia Pacific regional president

13:10

Rolls-Royce Power Systems lands Overmarine bridge and engine deal

12:39

Fire hits cargo barge under repair at Sea Blue Shipyard in Kochi

12:00

Saipem wins $1bn offshore contract from Azule Energy for Angola project

11:50

Solstad signs CIMC Raffles newbuild contract

11:10

Boxships lead 24-vessel newbuilding week

10:45

India tops global ship recycling ranking after 60% jump in 2025

10:30

CEVA and BYD sign three-year global automotive logistics MOU

09:59

Concordia Damen delivers first European river cruise ship for Century Cruises

2026 June 22

18:00

Medlog adds MED Antalya as Asyaport receives green port certificate

17:05

Sulnox signs four-year Eastern Pacific Shipping deal for more than 50 vessels

16:55

Pilbara Ports awards Jan De Nul Australia a dredging contract at the Port of Port Hedland

16:25

Samskip wins approval for Rotterdam-UK and Ireland transfer to CLdN

15:44

Seaspan sells legacy barge division to Hodder Tugboat

15:14

DP World launches a suite of logistics solutions EcoRoute

14:50

IAA PortNews: RS Akademik Oparin departs Vladivostok for a 40-day research mission

14:33

OSM Thome starts work on LS Marine Solution cable-layer at Tersan

14:03

Fortescue signs charter deal for up to 12 CMB.TECH ammonia bulkers

13:23

Blast at QatarEnergy’s Barzan gas facility leaves 54 injured and 18 missing

13:22

Azerbaijan hands over 7,875-dwt tanker to Turkmenistan

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news