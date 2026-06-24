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2026 June 24   10:08

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India to import more than 1m tonnes of LPG from the US in June

India is heading for its first month of more than 1m tonnes of LPG imports from the US, a supply shift that underscores how disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has redrawn one of Asia’s biggest household fuel trades.  

Expected US LPG arrivals are about 1.1m to 1.2m tonnes in June. Preliminary Kpler schedules put the figure at around 1.07m tonnes, up from 648,300 tonnes in May.  

The change cuts into India’s long reliance on Middle Eastern LPG. Before the disruption, Middle Eastern producers supplied about 90% of India’s LPG imports, which totalled roughly 2m tonnes a month.  

India’s total LPG imports fell to 696,000 tonnes in April, before recovering to 1.15m tonnes in May. Authorities asked refiners to maximise LPG output, prioritised household LPG sales and accelerated the rollout of piped gas connections to protect domestic supply.  

The June cargo flow follows a diversification deal announced in November. India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said Indian public-sector oil companies had concluded a one-year structured contract to import about 2.2m tonnes per annum of LPG from the US Gulf Coast for the 2026 contract year. The ministry said the contract represented close to 10% of India’s annual LPG imports and was the first structured US LPG contract for the Indian market.  

Gulf supply is recovering but remains below earlier levels. India is expected to receive about 300,000 to 400,000 tonnes of LPG from the United Arab Emirates in June and about 45,000 tonnes from Kuwait.

Preliminary June schedules also show 223,800 tonnes from the UAE, 116,200 tonnes from Iran and 108,600 tonnes from Kuwait, with smaller volumes due from Oman, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Qatar and Nigeria. 

Indian Oil Corporation is an Indian public-sector oil and gas company with operations in refining, pipelines, petroleum product marketing and petrochemicals.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation is an Indian public-sector oil and gas company active in refining, fuel retailing, LPG distribution and upstream operations.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is an Indian public-sector oil and gas company engaged in refining, petroleum product marketing and LPG distribution.

Kpler is a commodities data and analytics provider covering seaborne trade, energy flows and market intelligence.

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