Kenya gives shipping lines seven days to secure licences

Kenya’s maritime regulator has put shipping lines on a seven-day deadline to secure the licences and registration documents needed to operate in the country or face sanctions, according to the Kenya Maritime Authority.

Foreign shipping lines must obtain registration certificates, while local shipping lines are required to secure operating licences from the authority under the Merchant Shipping (Maritime Transport Operators) Regulations, 2024.

KMA Director General CPA Omae Nyarandi issued the directive in a notice dated 22 June. “To ensure compliance with the Regulations, the Authority hereby notifies all maritime transport operators to comply with this mandatory requirement,” the notice said.

The regulator said any shipping line operating within Kenyan ports or carrying out maritime transport operations without a valid registration certificate or licence would be subject to sanctions and other enforcement measures under the regulations and other applicable laws.

“All affected operators are therefore directed to regularise their registration and licensing status with the Authority within seven (7) days from the date of this notice,” KMA said. The licensing push comes as KMA continues to monitor M.V. DAN, a Tanzanian-flagged general cargo ship with IMO number 8415160, which remains grounded off Nyali Beach in Kenyan waters.

The vessel grounded after departing Tanga, Tanzania, for Mombasa on 17 May. Its registered owner and manager is SLA Maritime Co. S.A. KMA said the ship’s hull integrity remains intact, with no evidence of structural failure or leakage, and assessed the risk of pollution as minimal. A multi-agency team including KMA, the Kenya Coast Guard Service, the Kenya Navy and the Kenya Ports Authority is coordinating the response. Preparations for a refloating operation are being made around the next favourable spring tide period, expected on or about 13 July.

Kenya Maritime Authority is Kenya’s statutory maritime regulator, established under the Kenya Maritime Authority Act, 2006, with responsibility for maritime safety, security, marine pollution prevention, search and rescue coordination and maritime trade facilitation.