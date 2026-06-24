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2026 June 24   13:50

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California moves toward lawsuit over $120m offshore wind lease cancellation

California is moving toward a court fight over a federal agreement to cancel Golden State Wind LLC’s offshore wind lease off the state’s central coast and redirect an equivalent amount into conventional US energy projects, according to the California Attorney General’s June 23 Notice of Intent to Sue.  

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and California Energy Commission chair David Hochschild sent the notice to the US Department of the Interior, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the US Department of Justice and Golden State Wind.  

The state says the April 27 settlement agreement violates the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. The notice gives the federal government and Golden State Wind 60 days to address the alleged violations before California files suit.  

At the centre of the dispute is lease OCS-P 0564 in the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area, a floating offshore wind project that California says could have produced up to 2 GW of power. The lease covers 80,418 acres off California’s central coast.  

Under the settlement, Golden State Wind agreed to end the lease and could recover up to $120.24m in lease fees after making an equivalent investment in US oil and gas assets, energy infrastructure or LNG projects along the Gulf Coast.  

California argues that taxpayer funds are being used to pay Golden State Wind to abandon the lease and invest outside the state. It also alleges failures over hearing requirements, statutory suspension procedures, coordination with affected governors, statutory priorities and lease-relinquishment rules.  

Bonta said California was “putting the administration on notice that we intend to sue”. Hochschild said offshore wind “remains an essential component” of California’s clean-energy strategy.  

The move follows California’s May subpoena to Golden State Wind seeking records about the buyout.

The state also issued a similar subpoena to Invenergy on June 23 after a separate agreement under which Invenergy would relinquish four offshore wind leases, including another Morro Bay project, in exchange for a $765m payout and equivalent investment in US natural gas and geothermal projects.  

California says it has invested more than $100m in port readiness, transmission planning and industry preparation for offshore wind. Its offshore wind strategic plan calls for 25 GW by 2045, enough to power roughly 25m homes and provide about 13% of the state’s electricity supply.  

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