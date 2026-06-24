North Korea commissions 5,000-ton destroyer Choe Hyon

North Korea has put the 5,000-ton multi-mission destroyer Choe Hyon into service after 14 months of operational trials, marking a major step in its naval build-up, according to Rodong Sinmun.

The commissioning ceremony was held on June 23 at Nampho port in western North Korea and was attended by leader Kim Jong Un.

The ship will join the West Sea Fleet and be assigned to defend the West Sea.

Kim used the ceremony to press for a faster naval construction programme, saying North Korea should build two warships of the Choe Hyon class or larger every year over the next five years.

“Building a modernised naval base has emerged as a desperate and essential task,” Kim said.

North Korea also plans to commission another 5,000-ton destroyer, Kang Kon, and later launch 10,000-ton strategic warships.

The Choe Hyon was unveiled in 2025 and has since been used in weapons and operational tests. State media has linked the ship to anti-air, anti-ship and nuclear-capable weapons systems as part of a broader effort to expand the navy’s operational role.

The Korean People’s Navy is the naval branch of North Korea’s armed forces. Its surface fleet has historically centred on coastal operations, but the Choe Hyon programme points to a move toward larger combatants and a wider role for naval assets.