Norwegian provider Siglar Carbon opens free emissions rules navigator for shipping

Norwegian maritime emissions intelligence provider Siglar Carbon has opened free access to a digital Scheme Navigator for shipowners, operators, charterers, brokers and traders trying to track the growing carbon-rule burden on commercial shipping, according to Siglar Carbon.

The tool gives users an interactive overview of implemented and developing maritime emissions schemes, including the EU ETS, FuelEU Maritime, the UK ETS, CII, the IMO Net-Zero Framework and national carbon initiatives from individual port states.

Siglar Carbon says the navigator is intended as a common reference point as carbon pricing and fuel rules increasingly affect voyage economics, chartering decisions and compliance exposure across different trades.

The company says the tool is free to use and available without registration. It is not a compliance platform or vessel-tracking product, but a structured guide showing where regulations apply, who they affect and how they may create financial exposure on common routes.

One example published by Siglar Carbon shows estimated emissions-cost implications of about $208,000 for a very large gas carrier on a Houston-Flushing route.

The navigator includes summaries reviewed by Siglar Carbon’s maritime emissions specialists and built from primary regulatory documents.

The company says its team carries out daily reviews of maritime environmental compliance, emissions regulation, carbon-cost exposure and voyage-level reporting, with updates distilled into a weekly executive summary on the navigator page.

The launch comes as shipping companies face a broader carbon-compliance regime. The EU ETS has applied to maritime transport since January 2024, FuelEU Maritime is part of the EU regulatory framework for shipping fuels, and the UK ETS is due to expand to domestic maritime activity from 1 July 2026. IMO’s Net-Zero Framework remains under discussion after member states adjourned adoption talks until 2026.

Siglar Carbon AS is a Norwegian maritime emissions intelligence company based in Stavanger, with offices listed in Stavanger and Oslo. The company was founded by Sigmund Kyvik and Geir Olafsen in 2016.