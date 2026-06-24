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2026 June 24   13:02

IAA PortNews: Russian Gov’t eyes complete ban on diesel exports

A ban on the export of gasoline and jet fuel is currently in effect

Source: the Kremlin website

According to the Kremlin press office citing a Russian government’s official, Russia is considering a complete ban on diesel fuel exports.

The current situation on the fuel market is "challenging, but manageable", Alexander Novak, Russian Deputy Prime Minister said during a ministerial videoconference held by President Vladimir. 

A set of measures has been developed to ensure additional fuel supplies, especially during the summer season, given the increased demand for oil products, the official added.
 
He emphasized that vertically integrated oil companies are largely responsible for supplying the domestic market with fuel, maximizing production and supplying volumes to the regions. Small and medium-sized oil refineries are also fully engaged in motor fuel production.

The Russian government pays special attention to fuel supply for agricultural producers and farms. The government is considering this as a priority and has approved seasonal supply schedules to address the problem, Alexander Novak said.

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