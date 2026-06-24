  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Western Australia’s ports face revenue squeeze as resource exports shift

2026 June 24   16:43

ports

Western Australia’s ports face revenue squeeze as resource exports shift

Western Australia’s biggest export ports face a revenue and freight shake-up as the state’s resource economy moves away from fossil fuels and deeper into critical minerals and processed materials, according to BCEC’s WA’s Resources Sector in Transition report.  

The report says fossil-fuel exports could fall from A$39bn ($27.0bn) today to about A$11bn ($7.6bn) by 2050 under an accelerated net-zero scenario, while transition minerals and processed materials could exceed A$100bn ($69.1bn) in annual value.  

For Port Hedland, Dampier, Fremantle and the emerging Kwinana industrial precinct, the shift points to a long-term change in vessel mix, berth utilisation and landside logistics.  Iron ore remains the backbone of the Pilbara freight task, but its share of total export value declines across all scenarios.

BCEC says growth in higher-value processed products, battery-grade materials and rare-earth concentrates will increase demand for container capacity, multi-user bulk berths, common-user storage and precinct-level energy infrastructure.  

The report says WA’s future competitiveness will depend on “value, not volume”, with downstream processing and industrial capability becoming central to export growth.  Iron ore currently delivers more than 80% of WA’s royalty revenue, leaving the state “highly exposed” to commodity cycles and Chinese demand.

Under all scenarios, crushed iron ore continues to generate large volumes, but its relative contribution to state revenue declines as the commodity mix changes.  

BCEC says modest changes to royalty structures, including graduated rates for higher-value processed products, could generate billions in additional long-term revenue without discouraging downstream investment. It warns that “today’s prosperity does not guarantee tomorrow’s revenues”.  

For LNG exporters using Dampier, Ashburton and the North West Shelf, the report highlights a widening gap between baseline and accelerated transition pathways.

LNG remains a major export through the 2030s, but long-term demand becomes less certain as global decarbonisation accelerates and competing jurisdictions expand supply.  

That uncertainty raises questions over future throughput at LNG-focused terminals and the long-term contribution of LNG to state and Commonwealth revenues, including PRRT and company tax.

BCEC says major undeveloped projects such as Browse carry “multibillion-dollar implications” for future revenue streams.  

The strongest growth outlook is in lithium, nickel, rare earths and battery-grade materials, with transition-mineral value projected to more than triple by 2050. For ports, that means more multi-commodity bulk movements, more containerised exports of processed materials, demand for renewable-energy-powered industrial precincts and greater focus on supply-chain certainty for global OEMs.  

BCEC says WA is “exceptionally well placed” to become a trusted supplier of critical minerals and low-emissions industrial products if it invests in enabling infrastructure, skills, R&D and common-user processing hubs.

The report says WA’s next phase of prosperity will depend on how effectively the state “converts resource wealth into enduring economic capability”. 

Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre is an independent economic and social research organisation located within Curtin Business School at Curtin University.

Pilbara Ports operates as a Western Australian Government Trading Enterprise and is governed under the Port Authorities Act 1999 WA.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:03

ClassNK wins French flag survey authorization

17:03

GTT wins Samsung Heavy tank-design order for Seapeak LNG carrier trio

16:20

Oaktree cuts Torm stake below 20% after $102m block trade

15:47

Container ship orderbook nears 13m TEU as owners turn to smaller tonnage

15:30

Norwegian provider Siglar Carbon opens free emissions rules navigator for shipping

15:10

Greek owner Metrostar returns to MR newbuildings with Hyundai Mipo tanker pair

14:40

Dorian LPG orders $115m VLGC at HD Hyundai and sells three older gas carriers

14:20

North Korea commissions 5,000-ton destroyer Choe Hyon

13:50

California moves toward lawsuit over $120m offshore wind lease cancellation

13:39

UAE exit cuts OPEC+ share of global crude output

13:37

AD Ports Group lifts GFS stake to 81% in $300m deal

13:35

Saipem sells Saudi jack-up business to ADES in $285m deal

13:10

Kenya gives shipping lines seven days to secure licences

13:02

IAA PortNews: Russian Gov’t eyes complete ban on diesel exports

12:30

Dry bulk operator Mayborne Bulk launches in Dubai

12:20

International Chamber of Shipping’s barometer keeps geopolitical instability as shipping’s top risk

11:40

Qiyao proposal gains IMO support for onboard CO2 mineralisation

11:10

AXSMarine sees Hormuz traffic rebound as 42 ships clear strait in one day

10:30

Belgian pilot action leaves 37 ships waiting in North Sea

10:08

India to import more than 1m tonnes of LPG from the US in June

09:08

Allianz warns $125bn in ships and cargo is caught in Persian Gulf disruption

08:08

Canadian Coast Guard opens Arctic season with nine icebreakers

07:07

IMO starts evacuation plan for more than 11,000 seafarers in Persian Gulf

2026 June 23

18:04

Maersk Tankers names first ship in new gas carrier series

17:03

Sakura Ocean signs first shipbuilding contracts for three bulkers

16:33

Transpetro signs $427m order for four MR1 product tankers at Estaleiro Rio Grande

16:23

UK gives ship operators compliance path for maritime ETS

15:43

US opens 60-day licence window for Iranian oil cargoes

15:13

European shipowners and airlines press EU to recycle ETS revenues into cleaner fuels

14:34

Qatar and Pakistan say Iran-US talks create line for safe Hormuz passage

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news