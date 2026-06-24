GTT wins Samsung Heavy tank-design order for Seapeak LNG carrier trio

GTT has secured tank-design work from Samsung Heavy Industries for three 174,000-cbm LNG carrier newbuildings tied to an American shipowner, according to GTT.

The French LNG containment specialist received the order in the second quarter of 2026. It will design the ships’ cryogenic tanks, which will be fitted with its Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in the first and second quarters of 2029. GTT did not disclose the value of its contract.

The order lines up with Seapeak LLC’s disclosure of shipbuilding contracts with Samsung Heavy Industries for three 174,000-cbm low-pressure dual-fuel X-DF LNG carrier newbuildings. Seapeak put the ships’ estimated total fully built-up cost at $756m.

Seapeak has also secured 10-year fixed-rate charters for the three vessels with an international energy company. Each charter includes one five-year extension option and is expected to begin in the first half of 2029, when the ships are delivered.

Samsung Heavy Industries separately disclosed a contract for three LNG carriers with an Oceania-based shipowner. The South Korean yard put the contract value at about KRW 1.12trn, or about $729m, with the contract period running from 15 May 2026 to 31 May 2029.

GTT, or Gaztransport & Technigaz, is a French technology and engineering company whose business is built around cryogenic membrane containment systems for liquefied gases.

Seapeak LLC is a Marshall Islands-organised marine transportation company with principal executive offices in Vancouver.

Samsung Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company and part of the Samsung corporate group.