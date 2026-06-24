ClassNK wins French flag survey authorization

ClassNK has secured French Government authorization to carry out statutory surveys and issue certificates for French-flagged vessels, according to ClassNK.

The approval from the Directorate general for Maritime affairs, Fisheries and Aquaculture allows the Tokyo-based classification society to act on behalf of France under international conventions including SOLAS, MARPOL and the International Convention on Load Lines.

ClassNK said the authorization gives French-flagged vessels access to a single service covering classification, statutory surveys and certification.

The society already holds delegated authority from more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, including many European nations, to conduct statutory surveys and issue certificates under international conventions.

ClassNK, formally Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, is a Tokyo-based ship classification society that develops technical rules and provides classification, survey and certification services for ships and maritime assets.