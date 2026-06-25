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2026 June 25   07:08

shipbuilding

Sata Shipbuilding starts work on US Coast Guard icebreaker in Finland

Sata Shipbuilding has cut steel for the first Arctic Security Cutter for the U.S. Coast Guard in Pori, launching the Finnish build phase of Davie Defense’s $3.5bn five-icebreaker contract, according to Sata Shipbuilding’s official statement.  

The ceremony took place on June 23 at Sata Shipbuilding’s Mäntyluoto site, marking the start of construction on the first cutter under a programme that will see the first two vessels built at Helsinki Shipyard with Sata Shipbuilding supporting steel production.  

Three further Arctic Security Cutters are planned for Gulf Copper facilities in Galveston and Port Arthur, Texas, as the programme shifts from Finland to the United States.  

The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2028. Davie has said the Finnish build is intended to support the U.S. Coast Guard’s accelerated timetable before production moves to Texas.  Sata Shipbuilding managing director Niko Suomela called the start of work “a historic milestone for Sata Shipbuilding and our Group”, saying the company was proud to begin work on the Arctic Security Cutter for the United States.  

Mika Heiskanen, chief executive of Davie Shipyards Finland, said Helsinki Shipyard and Sata Shipbuilding had the “experience, expertise and commitment” to deliver the vessels “on time, on quality and on budget”.  The wider Arctic Security Cutter programme covers 11 vessels.

Under U.S. Coast Guard awards completed in February, Davie Defense is responsible for two vessels at Helsinki Shipyard and three in the United States, while separate contracts cover six cutters involving Rauma Marine Constructions and Bollinger Shipyards.  

The U.S. Coast Guard has identified Kodiak, Alaska, as the home port for the first two Arctic Security Cutters, with Seward planned for a third Alaska-based cutter once infrastructure is ready.  

Sata Shipbuilding is a Finnish shipbuilding and steel-fabrication company based in Pori, working on marine, offshore and industrial structures.  

Helsinki Shipyard is a Finnish shipyard specialising in demanding vessel projects, including ice-class and Arctic-capable ships.  

Davie Defense is a U.S. shipbuilding entity within Inocea Group, set up for U.S. government shipbuilding work.  

Gulf Copper is a U.S. maritime industrial company with facilities in Texas, including Galveston and Port Arthur.  

Davie Shipyards Finland is the Finnish operating company connected with Davie’s shipbuilding activities in Finland.  

Rauma Marine Constructions is a Finnish shipbuilder based in Rauma.  

Bollinger Shipyards is a U.S. shipbuilder and vessel repair group.  

Inocea Group is a maritime industrial group with shipbuilding interests in North America and Finland.

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