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2026 June 25   08:27

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US sanctions office removes two Russian cargo ships from SDN list

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has lifted Russia-related sanctions on two Russian-flagged general cargo ships, seven Russian nationals and two Turkey-based companies, according to an OFAC notice dated 24 June 2026.

The deletions remove the parties from OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals List, clearing the entries for the vessels Vyacheslav Arshinov, IMO 9945136, and Gennady Egorov, IMO 9945124.

Both ships are Russian-flagged general cargo vessels and were linked in OFAC records to Joint Stock Company State Transportation Leasing Company.

The seven delisted individuals are German Valentinovich Belous, Mikhail Vasilyevich Klyukin, Irina Vladimirovna Kremleva, Viktor Andreevich Nikolaev, Nadia Narimanovna Cherkasova, Ivan Vladimirovich Potanin and Maxim Yuryevich Smirnov.

The same notice also removed Ida Asansor Sanayii ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi and Dein Danismanlik Pazarlama ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from the Russia-related sanctions list.

OFAC did not give a reason for the deletions.

OFAC is the US Treasury office responsible for administering and enforcing economic sanctions programmes.

Joint Stock Company State Transportation Leasing Company is a Russian state transport leasing company. 

Topics:

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