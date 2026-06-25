Singapore wins Best Global Seaport title for fifth time

Singapore has taken the Best Global Seaport title for the fifth time, securing the award at the 2026 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards in Shanghai, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

The Port of Singapore received the award in China on 24 June 2026, in a vote by international freight and logistics companies and clients.

The annual AFLAS Awards recognise logistics and supply chain service providers for service quality, reliability and innovation.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore was established in 1996 to develop Singapore as a global hub port and international maritime centre, while advancing and safeguarding the country’s strategic maritime interests. Its functions cover port regulation and planning, national maritime representation, maritime safety and security, environmental protection, port operations, digitalisation, decarbonisation, maritime services and workforce development.