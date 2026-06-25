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2026 June 25   10:07

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Port of Long Beach May volumes jump 31.7%

The Port of Long Beach posted a sharp rebound in May container volumes, handling 842,030 TEU, up 31.7% year on year and enough to make the month its third-busiest May on record, according to the Port of Long Beach.  

The increase was led by imports, which rose 40% to 418,851 TEU. Exports climbed 32.9% to 109,168 TEU, while empty container moves increased 21.8% to 314,012 TEU.  

The Californian gateway handled 4,050,247 TEU in the first five months of 2026, up 0.2% from the same period last year and broadly in line with its record 2025 pace.  

“These numbers reflect the strength and adaptability of the supply chain,” Port of Long Beach chief executive Dr Noel Hacegaba said. Hacegaba said rising fuel costs, tariff uncertainty and geopolitical concerns are pushing expectations for an earlier peak season, with higher-than-normal cargo volumes anticipated in July and August as companies try to avoid cost increases and delays later in the year. 

The briefing also covered pressure on local truck drivers from higher fuel prices, workforce challenges and the shift to zero-emissions trucks in a discussion between Hacegaba and Harbor Trucking Association chief executive Robert Loya. Nearly 73% of US freight by weight moves by truck.

The Port of Long Beach is a municipal port authority in California governed by the Long Beach Harbor Commission. It handles cargo valued at $300bn a year, supports 2.7m jobs across the US and is one of 18 US commercial strategic seaports with a role in national defence emergencies. Its 2050 plan targets annual container volumes of 20m TEU, supported by $3.3bn in capital investment over the next decade, while the port also allocates $3m a year in sponsorships to local non-profit organisations. 

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