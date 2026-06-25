Schedule padding masks true scale of vessel delays

Shipping lines’ growing reliance on padded sailing schedules is making global vessel delays look less severe than the underlying disruption suggests, according to Sea-Intelligence.

The practice involves adding extra transit time to schedules to absorb network disruption. But Sea-Intelligence said the strategy is also producing more early vessel arrivals, which feed “negative delay” into global average delay calculations and soften the headline measure of schedule disruption.

Sea-Intelligence tracks the effect through its Schedule Padding Index (SPI), measured against the total number of early arrivals.

A negative SPI value indicates the artificial addition of schedule buffers and is directly linked to a higher number of ships arriving ahead of schedule.

The pre-pandemic baseline from 2012 to 2019 showed a global SPI average of +0.06 days. Early arrivals then accounted for just 1.9% of global deep-sea traffic, or an average of 219 vessels per month.

That relationship shifted sharply during the pandemic recovery in 2022. The yearly average SPI fell to -0.20 days, while early arrivals rose to an average of 716 vessels per month, equal to 6.9% of all global arrivals.

The reliance on schedule padding has carried into 2026, with carriers trying to absorb operational strain from prolonged Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz diversions.

Through early 2026, SPI has averaged -0.14 days, while early vessel arrivals have remained high at an average of 486 vessels per month.

Sea-Intelligence is a maritime data and advisory company focused on container shipping analysis, including schedule reliability, carrier performance and network trends.