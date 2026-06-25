Jiangnan starts the world’s largest liquid ammonia carrier

China’s Jiangnan Shipyard has cut steel on the first 95,000-cbm very large ammonia carrier for Singapore-based Jaldhi Overseas, opening construction on a four-ship VLAC series at the CSSC yard, according to Jiangnan Shipyard’s official statement.

The 22 June ceremony covered hull H2840 and was held with China Shipbuilding Trading Co, marking the start of work on the lead vessel in Jaldhi’s programme.

Jiangnan has billed the ship as the world’s largest liquid ammonia carrier. The vessel is based on the yard’s Panda 93A design, a 93,000-cbm VLAC developed from Jiangnan’s fourth-generation VLGC platform. Two 1,000-cbm deck tanks increase total cargo capacity to 95,000 cbm.

The ship is intended for long-haul green ammonia transportation and can also carry full cargoes of LPG, including propane and butane. It has an overall length of 230 metres and will be fitted with an LPG dual-fuel main engine and a shaft generator.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of Jaldhi Overseas, Jiangnan Shipyard, China Shipbuilding Trading, DNV, Tidebridge, NorthCape Partners and CSSC-related entities.

The steel cutting follows Jaldhi’s entry into the VLAC sector at Jiangnan. The companies signed for two 93,000-cbm VLACs in August 2024, alongside a letter of intent for two more vessels. Jaldhi later added two further units, taking its confirmed VLAC orderbook with Jiangnan to four ships.

Jaldhi’s orderbook lists four 95,000-cbm VLACs at Jiangnan/CSSC, with deliveries scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2027 and the fourth quarter of 2028.

Jaldhi Overseas is a Singapore-based shipping and vessel-chartering company within India’s Bothra Group, with activities covering dry bulk, liquid and gas cargoes.

Jiangnan Shipyard is a Shanghai-based shipbuilding company under China State Shipbuilding Corp, with product lines including gas carriers, LNG carriers, container ships, bulk carriers and special-purpose vessels.

China Shipbuilding Trading Co is a CSSC-affiliated ship export and commercial contracting company involved in international shipbuilding projects.

DNV is an international classification society and technical assurance provider for the maritime, energy and industrial sectors.