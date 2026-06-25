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2026 June 25   12:10

shipbuilding

HD Korea Shipbuilding says no decision made on Cochin Shipyard joint venture

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering moved to rein in speculation over a possible shipbuilding joint venture with India’s Cochin Shipyard Limited, saying no concrete decision has been made, according to a Korea Exchange disclosure.  

The clarification followed claims that HD Hyundai and Cochin Shipyard were pursuing a $500m joint shipbuilding company.  

Those claims included a possible 50:50 structure and an agreement targeted for the second half of 2026.  

HD Korea Shipbuilding said it signed a comprehensive memorandum of understanding with Cochin Shipyard in July 2025, but said no specific decision had been made on the proposed joint shipbuilding company.  The company said it would issue a further disclosure if details are finalised, or within six months. The next update is scheduled for 22 December 2026.  

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is HD Hyundai’s intermediary holding company for shipbuilding and offshore engineering operations. Its activities include shipbuilding, offshore engineering, engines and machinery, gas and decarbonisation systems, eco-propulsion systems and research and development.  

HD Hyundai is a South Korean industrial group with businesses across shipbuilding, offshore engineering, energy, construction equipment and industrial machinery.  

Cochin Shipyard Limited is an Indian government-controlled shipbuilding and ship repair company based in Kochi, Kerala. Its work covers commercial vessels, naval ships and repair projects.

Topics:

HD Korea Shipbuilding

Cochin Shipyard

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