  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Germany axes F126 frigate programme after cost warning tops €18bn

2026 June 25   12:30

shipbuilding

Germany axes F126 frigate programme after cost warning tops €18bn

Germany has scrapped its six-frigate F126 programme after delays and rising costs threatened to push the project’s funding requirement above €18bn ($20.46bn), according to Germany’s Federal Ministry of Defence.  

The decision ends one of Germany’s largest naval procurement projects after the ministry concluded that the ships could no longer be delivered within the agreed schedule and financial framework. It cited “significant delays”, expected cost increases and the risks of changing the general contractor.  

Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding, the Dutch contractor originally selected for the programme, was unable to meet the agreed timetable and cost framework, the ministry said.  

The F126 programme was launched in 2020 with an expected cost of about €10bn ($11.37bn) for six ships. The first frigate had been due to reach initial capability in mid-2028, with all six vessels available to the German Navy by 2033.  

Berlin examined transferring the general contractor role to Naval Vessels Lürssen, now part of Rheinmetall, but the ministry said that new contract alone would have cost about €15.2bn ($17.28bn). Once work already carried out under the Damen contract and related support arrangements were included, the total funding requirement would have exceeded €18bn.  

Defence minister Boris Pistorius said about €2.3bn ($2.61bn) had already been spent on F126. “Better to have a tough ending than a drawn-out state of limbo,” he said.

Germany is also examining possible damages claims, although Pistorius said he saw little chance of success.  

The German government now plans to procure eight MEKO A-200 DEU frigates from TKMS, subject to approval by the Bundestag’s budget committee. The first four ships would cost about €6.3bn ($7.16bn), with an option for four more by the end of 2026 at about €5.3bn ($6.03bn). The ships are intended primarily for anti-submarine warfare.  

The cancellation is a setback for Rheinmetall’s naval ambitions after its move into shipbuilding through NVL. Rheinmetall shares fell as much as 20%, erasing more than €11bn ($12.50bn) in market value, while TKMS shares rose.  

Peene-Werft in Wolgast, now part of Rheinmetall’s naval business, had been involved in the F126 work. Mecklenburg-Vorpommern minister president Manuela Schwesig said the yard should be included in future frigate construction if F126 could not be completed, arguing that the quality of work at Wolgast was not the reason the project failed.  

TKMS, formerly Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, is a German naval shipbuilder with more than 9,100 employees and yards in Kiel, Wismar and Itajaí, Brazil.

Damen Naval is part of the Netherlands-based Damen group, with Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding acting as the original F126 prime contractor.

Rheinmetall is a German defence group that completed its takeover of Naval Vessels Lürssen in March 2026.

Topics:

Navy

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:11

MPC Container Ships buys four 7,000-TEU vessels for $340m

17:04

BIMCO publishes biofuel clause for time charters

16:57

Volkswagen to sell 51% of Everllence to Bain Capital in €7.4bn deal

16:47

Shipping faces officer shortfall of 113,735 by 2030

16:35

HMM earmarks $1.08bn for eight bulkers and two gas carriers

16:00

Captain dead and two Indonesian crew missing after fishing boat sinks off Busan

15:30

Sanctioned VLCC Era lines up recycling move after Comoros reflag

15:27

Iran’s Navy tells ships to use only Iran-approved Hormuz routes

15:24

South Korea launches $150bn shipbuilding finance alliance with top yards

15:10

Kyrgyz parliamentary committee backs tax changes and Merchant Shipping Code

14:55

Detained tanker SMYRTOS remains anchored off Weymouth

14:13

Port of Oakland’s container traffic up for a second consecutive month in May

13:44

France boards Cameroon-flagged tanker Deliver near Sicily

13:41

IAA PortNews: Creation of new Int’l Arctic organization will encourage development of investment partnerships in the region, official says

12:10

HD Korea Shipbuilding says no decision made on Cochin Shipyard joint venture

11:40

Jiangnan starts the world’s largest liquid ammonia carrier

11:20

PIL names two 13,000-TEU LNG dual-fuel boxships in Shanghai

10:50

Schedule padding masks true scale of vessel delays

10:07

Port of Long Beach May volumes jump 31.7%

09:17

Singapore wins Best Global Seaport title for fifth time

08:27

US sanctions office removes two Russian cargo ships from SDN list

07:08

Sata Shipbuilding starts work on US Coast Guard icebreaker in Finland

2026 June 24

18:03

ClassNK wins French flag survey authorization

17:03

GTT wins Samsung Heavy tank-design order for Seapeak LNG carrier trio

16:43

Western Australia’s ports face revenue squeeze as resource exports shift

16:20

Oaktree cuts Torm stake below 20% after $102m block trade

15:47

Container ship orderbook nears 13m TEU as owners turn to smaller tonnage

15:30

Norwegian provider Siglar Carbon opens free emissions rules navigator for shipping

15:10

Greek owner Metrostar returns to MR newbuildings with Hyundai Mipo tanker pair

14:40

Dorian LPG orders $115m VLGC at HD Hyundai and sells three older gas carriers

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news