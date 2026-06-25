IAA PortNews: Creation of new Int’l Arctic organization will encourage development of investment partnerships in the region, official says

Eight countries are members of the Arctic Council, with the rest having the status of observers

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The creation of a new international Arctic organization, based on an economic principle, will create a foundation for developing investment partnerships in the region, a Rosatom’s official said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum

“The Arctic Council, which has existed for many years, is based on a geographic principle, meaning that it currently includes eight countries, while the rest are observers, sitting in the second row. At the same time, the entire pragmatic approach to Arctic development is, of course, based on economics. We must find partners and negotiate with them. In this regard, a pragmatic, economic approach will create the foundation for various investment partnerships," a PortNews correspondent quoted Vladimir Panov, Rosatom’s special representative for Arctic development as saying.

Alexey Likhachev, Rosatom Director General, who was speaking at the SPIEF 2026, called the current Arctic Council unviable and advocated the need to create a new platform to address logistics and infrastructure issues in the northern latitudes.

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental organization established in 1996 to promote cooperation among Arctic states. Its core members are eight Arctic states: Denmark, Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, the United States, Finland, and Sweden. The Council's goal is to promote cooperation for the sustainable development of the region, environmental protection, and the preservation of culture of indigenous peoples of the North.