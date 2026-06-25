Port of Oakland’s container traffic up for a second consecutive month in May

Port of Oakland’s container traffic rose for a second consecutive month in May as stronger imports and exports lifted total volume to 190,958 TEU, up 1.9% year on year, according to the Port of Oakland.

The California gateway recorded its strongest monthly cargo volume since January 2026, with loaded boxes doing most of the work. Full imports increased 5.7% from May 2025 to 83,809 TEU, while full exports rose 2.9% to 69,284 TEU.

Total loaded volume climbed 4.4% to 153,093 TEU, giving Oakland a firmer month after a slower start to the year.

“May marked the second consecutive month of year-over-year growth in total volume, with gains in both full imports and full exports contributing to the month’s performance,” said Bryan Brandes, Port of Oakland maritime director.

“The start of a new transpacific vessel service during the month added capacity and strengthened connectivity for cargo moving through Oakland.”

May throughput was also 3.5% higher than April’s 184,492 TEU. Vessel calls increased to 88 from 79. The port linked import growth to consumer demand and inventory replenishment, while exports were supported by demand for northern California agricultural products and other US cargo moving through Oakland.

The recovery remains uneven. In the first five months of 2026, the port handled 933,309 TEU, down 4.2% from the same period last year. Full exports were up 0.5% year to date, while total loaded cargo volume was down 1.4%.

The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport, nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square, and a publicly owned utility. The port says it and its partners support more than 98,000 regional jobs and $174bn in annual economic activity.