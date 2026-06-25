Detained tanker SMYRTOS remains anchored off Weymouth

A Russian oil tanker detained by the UK government remains under round-the-clock monitoring off Weymouth, with its master remanded in custody, 24 crew still on board and no reported threat to residents, the environment or maritime safety, according to Dorset Council, citing the UK Department for Transport.

MT SMYRTOS has been anchored offshore since mid-June and is expected to remain there unless circumstances change. The tanker is being monitored to ensure it stays secure and stable.

The Ministry of Defence detained the vessel as part of wider action against shadow fleet operations and sanctions breaches.

The crew comprises 24 seafarers from India and Georgia. The Department for Transport is carrying out daily welfare checks, including access to food, water and essential supplies. The vessel’s owner remains legally responsible for the crew and for the upkeep of the ship.

The crew are not under arrest, but would be subject to UK immigration requirements if they choose to come ashore. No crew members have chosen to leave the vessel. Inspections have found no environmental or safety concerns. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency and other agencies are continuing to monitor the situation and would respond to any incident under standard maritime procedures. Local Resilience Forum partners are monitoring any potential local impact through established emergency planning arrangements.

The master has been charged by the National Crime Agency with offences related to breaching sanctions and has been remanded into custody in the UK. A Crown Court hearing is scheduled for 16 July at Bournemouth Crown Court.

National defence officials have said recent reports involving a Russian naval vessel in the Channel were isolated and not linked to the detained tanker.

Dorset Council is a unitary local authority in south-west England responsible for local public services and civil contingency coordination.

The Department for Transport is a UK ministerial department responsible for transport policy, including maritime transport.