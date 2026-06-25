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2026 June 25   15:10

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Kyrgyz parliamentary committee backs tax changes and Merchant Shipping Code

Kyrgyzstan has pushed a draft Merchant Shipping Code closer to approval as a parliamentary committee also backed a wider package of tax, audit and public procurement changes on 23 June, according to the press service of Kyrgyzstan’s Jogorku Kenesh.  

The Committee on Finance, Budget, Entrepreneurship and Competition Development supported the draft Code of the Kyrgyz Republic “On Merchant Shipping” and the bill putting the code into effect in the third reading.  

The same meeting backed amendments to the law “On Public Procurement” in the third reading and approved a tax and non-tax revenue bill in the second and third readings.  

The tax bill, initiated by the chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, is aimed at improving Kyrgyzstan’s tax and non-tax legislation, closing legal gaps and internal contradictions, strengthening tax regulation and improving tax control mechanisms. 

It also seeks to create additional conditions for the development of the financial sector and the expansion of cross-border settlements.  

Committee members focused on tax incentives intended to improve tax-related legal relations and support entrepreneurs. They also raised the digitalisation of the tax sector, the circulation of funds and the simplification of cross-border transfers.  

The committee also approved in the second and third readings a constitutional bill amending the constitutional law “On the Accounts Chamber of the Kyrgyz Republic”. The bill is aimed at improving the effectiveness, transparency and independence of external state audit through a data-based public audit model, a risk-based and preventive approach and the digitalisation of audit work.

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