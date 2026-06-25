  1. Home
  2. News
  3. South Korea launches $150bn shipbuilding finance alliance with top yards

2026 June 25   15:24

shipbuilding

South Korea launches $150bn shipbuilding finance alliance with top yards

South Korea has brought its leading shipbuilders and state-backed finance institutions into a new alliance to push through a $150bn shipbuilding investment programme linked to industrial cooperation with the US, according to South Korea’s Financial Services Commission.  

The memorandum of understanding was signed at 09:50 on Thursday at the headquarters of the Export-Import Bank of Korea in Yeouido, Seoul.  

The signatories were the Korea-US Strategic Investment Corporation, Korea Eximbank, Korea Development Bank, Korea Trade Insurance Corporation and Korea Ocean Business Corporation, alongside HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean.  

The agreement is intended to carry out the shipbuilding part of a wider Korea-US strategic investment framework signed on 14 November 2025. That framework includes $200bn for strategic US-bound investments and a separate $150bn shipbuilding cooperation package.  

The new Korea-US shipbuilding cooperation investment consultative body will coordinate information sharing, identify business opportunities and arrange policy-finance support. Korea Eximbank will coordinate communication among participants and track project progress.  

The financing push follows the creation of the Korea-US Strategic Investment Corporation on 18 June as the dedicated body for managing Seoul’s US investment commitments. Projects under the framework will be reviewed for commercial reasonableness and financial conditions, with US-bound investment capped at $20bn per year.  The shipbuilding projects expected under the programme include acquisition, expansion and modernisation of US shipyards, as well as construction, maintenance, repair and overhaul work for US naval and commercial vessels.  

The latest MOU follows the Korea-US Shipbuilding Partnership Initiative signed in May by the US Department of Commerce and South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, covering commercial shipbuilding, workforce development, industrial modernisation and maritime manufacturing investment.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a shipbuilding company within HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding business, active in commercial and naval vessel construction.

Samsung Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilder focused on high-value ships and offshore facilities.

Hanwha Ocean operates the Okpo shipyard on Geoje Island and builds commercial vessels and offshore plants.

Topics:

Hanwha

Samsung Heavy Industries

HD Hyundai

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:11

MPC Container Ships buys four 7,000-TEU vessels for $340m

17:04

BIMCO publishes biofuel clause for time charters

16:57

Volkswagen to sell 51% of Everllence to Bain Capital in €7.4bn deal

16:47

Shipping faces officer shortfall of 113,735 by 2030

16:35

HMM earmarks $1.08bn for eight bulkers and two gas carriers

16:00

Captain dead and two Indonesian crew missing after fishing boat sinks off Busan

15:30

Sanctioned VLCC Era lines up recycling move after Comoros reflag

15:27

Iran’s Navy tells ships to use only Iran-approved Hormuz routes

15:10

Kyrgyz parliamentary committee backs tax changes and Merchant Shipping Code

14:55

Detained tanker SMYRTOS remains anchored off Weymouth

14:13

Port of Oakland’s container traffic up for a second consecutive month in May

13:44

France boards Cameroon-flagged tanker Deliver near Sicily

13:41

IAA PortNews: Creation of new Int’l Arctic organization will encourage development of investment partnerships in the region, official says

12:30

Germany axes F126 frigate programme after cost warning tops €18bn

12:10

HD Korea Shipbuilding says no decision made on Cochin Shipyard joint venture

11:40

Jiangnan starts the world’s largest liquid ammonia carrier

11:20

PIL names two 13,000-TEU LNG dual-fuel boxships in Shanghai

10:50

Schedule padding masks true scale of vessel delays

10:07

Port of Long Beach May volumes jump 31.7%

09:17

Singapore wins Best Global Seaport title for fifth time

08:27

US sanctions office removes two Russian cargo ships from SDN list

07:08

Sata Shipbuilding starts work on US Coast Guard icebreaker in Finland

2026 June 24

18:03

ClassNK wins French flag survey authorization

17:03

GTT wins Samsung Heavy tank-design order for Seapeak LNG carrier trio

16:43

Western Australia’s ports face revenue squeeze as resource exports shift

16:20

Oaktree cuts Torm stake below 20% after $102m block trade

15:47

Container ship orderbook nears 13m TEU as owners turn to smaller tonnage

15:30

Norwegian provider Siglar Carbon opens free emissions rules navigator for shipping

15:10

Greek owner Metrostar returns to MR newbuildings with Hyundai Mipo tanker pair

14:40

Dorian LPG orders $115m VLGC at HD Hyundai and sells three older gas carriers

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news