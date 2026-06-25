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2026 June 25   15:27

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Iran’s Navy tells ships to use only Iran-approved Hormuz routes

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy has warned commercial ships that passage through the Strait of Hormuz is safe only on routes designated by the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to the official Sepah News statement.  

The warning puts Iran’s naval force at odds with a temporary corridor outlined by Oman’s National Hydrographic Office with the International Maritime Organization for vessels departing the Gulf, although the IRGC statement did not name Oman or the IMO.  

The IRGC Navy said a new route had been announced by unnamed authorities without notice to, or coordination with, Iran. It said traffic outside Iran-declared lanes was prohibited and unsafe.  Ships must coordinate with the IRGC Navy on VHF Channel 16 before transiting the strait, the statement said.

Vessels breaching the instructions would face action.  Oman’s National Hydrographic Office issued a navigation warning request dated 23 June saying Muscat had worked with the IMO to give vessels the option of a temporary maritime corridor through the Strait of Hormuz.  

The Omani notice said the existing Traffic Separation Scheme was not safe for use at the time and that two temporary routes could be used by vessels departing through the strait, one south of the existing TSS and one to the north.  

The IMO also said this week it was implementing an evacuation plan for around 11,000 seafarers stranded in the region, in cooperation with Iran, Oman, other coastal states, the United States and the maritime industry.  

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy is the naval arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. 

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