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2026 June 25   16:00

accident

Captain dead and two Indonesian crew missing after fishing boat sinks off Busan

A South Korean captain died and two Indonesian seafarers were missing after the 79-tonne trawler No 3 Dong-A sank in a collision with the 992-tonne LPG carrier Gas Broadway off Busan on Thursday morning, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.  

The accident took place at about 10:10 local time in waters off Gijang county, near Daebyeon Port. The Prime Minister’s Office placed the casualty site at around 25 nautical miles southeast of Ulsan Port and confirmed that eight people were on board the fishing vessel.  

The crew included two South Koreans and six Indonesians. All eight were thrown into the water after the collision. Gas Broadway rescued six of them, including both South Koreans and four Indonesian crew members.  The 62-year-old South Korean captain was brought ashore at Daebyeon Port and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 13:30.

The five other rescued crew members were treated for symptoms including hypothermia.  The two missing seafarers are Indonesian nationals aged 35 and 36. Their names were not included in the reviewed material.  

South Korean authorities deployed patrol vessels, helicopters, divers and other search assets. The operation was hampered by northeasterly winds, swells of up to 2.5 metres and deep water at the sinking site.  

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok instructed the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Korea Coast Guard to mobilise available vessels, divers, equipment and personnel. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety sent an on-site situation officer, while Busan city opened an accident response headquarters, assigned officials to support families and hospitals, and arranged psychological support and emergency interpretation services for foreign victims.  The cause of the collision has not been established. The Ulsan Coast Guard plans to question the rescued fishing crew and the crew of Gas Broadway.  

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