Sanctioned VLCC Era lines up recycling move after Comoros reflag

A US-sanctioned VLCC with a record of name changes and a recent Coast Guard pursuit has resurfaced as Era under the Comoros flag, in a move that points toward a possible recycling endgame for the 333-metre tanker, according to OFAC.

The 2002-built crude carrier, formerly known as Marinera and Bella 1, is identified in public vessel-tracking data as Era, IMO 9230880, MMSI 620800460, with Chaguaramas in Trinidad and Tobago listed as its destination.

The ship is listed at 333 metres long, 60 metres wide and 318,518 dwt. OFAC still lists the vessel under its former name Bella 1 on the SDN vessel list, with IMO 9230880 and MMSI 352002277, linked to Louis Marine Shipholding Enterprises SA.

The US Treasury originally identified the tanker in June 2024 as blocked property in which Louis Marine had an interest. The latest shipping-record trail names Global Marketing Systems as owner and Blue Whale Maritime as manager.

Blue Whale’s own profile includes technical and crew management, flag and class transfers and “end to end solutions for demolition voyage ships”.

That mix of a new Comoros flag, a fresh operating identity and a manager active in demolition voyages makes the ageing VLCC look increasingly like a recycling candidate. No official scrapping sale or demolition contract has been announced.

The tanker has already been drawn into US criminal proceedings. Avtandil Kalandadze, 47, a citizen of the Republic of Georgia and former master of Bella 1, pleaded guilty in Washington on June 12 to failing to obey orders from a US Coast Guard cutter during a multi-week pursuit from the Caribbean Sea to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Kalandadze was master of Bella 1 from September 2025 until late December 2025, when the ship carried about 1.8m barrels of Iran-origin oil to Asia. The case also includes allegations that the tanker sailed with AIS switched off and concealed its name during a ship-to-ship transfer. The vessel was en route to Venezuela in December 2025 when it was intercepted by the US Coast Guard Cutter Munro. It was later pursued across the Atlantic and seized on January 7. Kalandadze is due to be sentenced on August 7. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, absent aggravating circumstances, and he faces deportation after completing any prison term.

Blue Whale Maritime Pvt Ltd is a ship-management company whose services include technical management, crew management, marine consultancy, ship repair and spare-supply support. The company was registered in July 2016, with a head office in Delhi and branch offices in Kolkata and Singapore.